Warren continues with SCC trustees

CLINTON — After a career dedicated to education, including six years of service on the Sampson County Board of Education and several years as a school administrator, Michael Warren knew that the natural next step in his career would be joining the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees.

“I’d always had high regard for the college and joining the Board of Trustees had always been a goal of mine since I retired. I have a respect for the teamwork that it takes to provide that foundation to back up the administration and staff as they provide the programs and opportunities for students,” Warren explained.

Warren emphasized the importance of having a cohesive board in order to function properly and achieve the goals set before them. Goals including setting policy, developing and approving the budget, and hiring the president, when applicable.

Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, says Warren’s expertise in public education has made him an asset to the board.

“Mike brings years of leadership in public education to the board and knows the unique issues facing higher education today. The college is lucky to have his expertise and knowledge on the board,” Turlington expressed.

Between his years as a school administrator and his time on the board, Warren has seen the benefits of attending SCC. Whether students seek degrees or take short-term training courses, Warren says it is, “the best deal around.” Overall, Warren believes the college is an excellent resource for the local community.

“Whether you’re getting a degree and moving on, learning a skill or trade, or simply picking up a skill, it all folds back into Sampson County with a better prepared community,” Warren

explained. “Sampson Community College is an institution of higher learning, and whether you stay here or move away, the college enhances the everyday way of life.”

Sampson County is not a bustling, busy city, but Warren says that is what allows SCC to make its impact – by tapping into and targeting the local industries like agriculture, truck driving, and others that thrive in rural counties.

President of SCC, Dr. Bill Starling, says Warren’s years as a school superintendent trickle into his membership with the Board of Trustees.

“Mike brings the wisdom of that service to our conversations and provides perspective to his counsel when decisions are before the board. He’s always personally encouraging to our leadership team,” Starling commented.

Whether in the board room or out and about in the county, Warren carries respect for others with him. He says that by doing so, other values, like honesty and loyalty, follow. Each, he says, is pivotal to accomplishing the goals of the Board of Trustees.

“By being an honest and loyal person, we can work together to enhance the living conditions and the culture of a little community called Sampson County,” Warren shared.