A trip to Niagara Falls

As a five-year-old kindergarten graduate, I was mesmerized by the vast expanse of raging rapids careening out of control as they headed over the edge of the cliff crashing to the rocks below.

When my big brother John commented about the possibility of falling into the swift moving water, we grabbed on to one another at the thought of flying over the falls so quick that no one would know we were gone.

On the last day of a week-long excursion to Grandma and Pappy Price’s house in the Empire State, our little family was on its annual pilgrimage to Niagara Falls.

Although we sometimes visited the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side, that year the small clan was headed for the American Falls at Niagara Falls State Park.

Drawing closer to our destination, traffic was bumper to bumper through the city streets bringing us to a complete stop as we crossed the bridge to Goat Island.

Once we exited the vehicle, my brother and I began to talk about the fact we were on Goat Island and attempted to make goat sounds.

“Baa, baa! Baa, baa,” I squealed hobbling around in a circle laughing out loud. “I’m a goat on Goat Island.”

“That doesn’t even sound like a goat,” commented John as he climbed out the back end of the wagon before closing the back door. “That sounds more like a sheep than anything I’ve ever heard.”

“Well a sheep and goat sound pretty much the same,” I retorted as everyone started down the sidewalk. “That is what my teacher, Mrs. Cole told us at school during farm week.”

“Well,” declared the rising second grader as he walked along the raised edge of the sidewalk like a tightrope with his arms extended. “Have you ever even seen a goat in real life?”

“All right tough guy,” remarked the blond-haired minister as he grabbed his oldest son by the hand and directed him off the cement bumper. “Mark is correct; because sometimes, goats and sheep do sound the same.”

I stuck out my tongue at the know-it-all as I ran out in front of the pack until my older sibling passed me by.

As the family ambled down the sidewalk toward the American Falls, John and I clasped hands before running over to the wrought iron fence to look out at the majestic scene.

“All right, boys,” mentioned the tall slender woman with a camera in her hand as she guided her two oldest children to join the others. “Come on over here, so we can take a few photos first.”

“Then we can look at the falls some more,” she added with a broad smile before taking a few steps back to line up the shot making sure everyone would fit inside the lens.

Following the paparazzi photo shoot, John watched with great in interest as a boat at the bottom of the gorge drew rather close to where the water spilled over the edge of the cliffs.

“Those people are gonna get all wet,” commented John pointing to the bottom of the falls where the ferry-type barge inched closer to the base of the falling water. “If they get any closer, the falls are gonna suck them right in.”

Dad explained to that the boat was “The Maid of the Mist.” It was a popular tourist attraction in which people paid money to get a closer view of the falls.

“They all have on yellow coats,” I laughed briefly glimpsing up at my father before looking back to the bottom of the falls where all the boat passengers were about to get drenched. “Why’s are they all wearin’ the same thing?”

“Those are raincoats,” asserted Dad as he looked down at the inquisitive twosome to explain with a smile. “They are wearing them so they don’t get soaking wet.”

They all watched as the watercraft got really close to the waterfalls before turning around and headed back to the dock on the opposite side of the American Falls.

As the vessel neared the wharf, I looked over the edge of the fence and noticed a parade of people wearing the same yellow raincoats walking up steps to a large deck at the base of the falls.

Grandma Price joined the trio and explained they were apart of “The Cave of the Winds” tour, which took you closer to the waters of Niagara Falls than you thought possible.

“You ride an elevator into the Niagara Gorge underneath our feet,” explained the red-haired matriarch. “Then a tour guide takes the people over a series of wooden walkways to the famous ‘Hurricane Deck’.”

“Although it may look like they’re touching the water,” she continued. “They are actually standing twenty feet away from the water coming down the falls.”

I looked up at the mist rising above the water as it toppled over the edge of the falls and spotted a multi-colored arc stretching across the span of the Niagara River.

“Look at the rainbow,” I announced pointing to the right while gasping at the beautiful sight. “It goes all the way across the America Falls.”

“I bet there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” commented the minister’s firstborn attempting to pinpoint where it stopped. “I wonder if we could find it and become rich like the little leprechaun?”

“Not today you don’t,” quipped the middle-aged woman while guiding her grandsons away from the handrail as we bid a fond farewell to the falls for another year.

“Besides I think you’d enjoy a hot dog from that vendor over there,” she continued causing her grandsons to look up with a start. “It will taste a whole lot better right now than any pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

My brother and I looked at one another with glee and clasped hands as we rushed ahead of everyone to the vendor with the large red stand to fill our bellies.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton. If you’re interested in reading the extended version of this story in his novel titled, “Little Church at the Top of the Hill,” just type the title into the Facebook search engine and scroll down to Chapter 12, A Trip to Niagara Falls.