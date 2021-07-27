‘Night Out‘ to connect community

CLINTON — A community event and first responders meet and greet event is scheduled for next week, with hopes that this will help to bridge the gap in the community with law enforcement and more.

“National Night Out is pretty much the same across the country,” said Clinton Police Lt. Adrian Mathews.

Mathews said that it is traditionally the first Tuesday in August when law enforcement comes together with the community.

“There’s games and things, and we partner with different organizations throughout the community to bring awareness to emergency services, and things like that,” he said.

The fire department, emergency medical services, sheriff’s office, wildlife officers, DMV License and Theft, Highway Patrol will all be there at Newkirk Park from 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 3.

“Then we bring in other services, like the local community college and health department,” he said. “It’s just a great day of fun for the community and the partnerships that we have.”

They have been doing this since 2017.

“We are very excited to be back doing it,” he said, adding that they missed last year due to COVID.

“Our vision forward is that effective communication will be key,” said Interim Police Chief Anthony Davis. “We want to interact with the community and the citizens we serve, and find out what’s going on in the community.”

“It allows the community to see law enforcement in a different light,” said Mathews. “We get to meet and interact. We become more personable to the community, I believe.”

Mathews said that this gives the community to put a face and name together making it more likely that communication will be strengthened.

Davis said that building and strengthening the community bond isn’t anything new for them, and they do it every day.

“There are resources out there that people don’t even know exist,” he said. “Every table that is out there will have a resource that is available to the citizens of Clinton.

Mathews said that they have a variety of activities planned for that evening, and that there will be a chance for kids to enjoy a bouncy house, the K9s for pictures, the Hispanic radio station.

“Everybody loves the dogs,” he said.

They have two dogs, and more than likely that they will both be out there.

“There will be a little bit for everyone,” Mathews said.

