Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 19 — David Ignacio Ocampo Segura, 22, of 234 Massey Road, Newton Grove, was charged with pornography/obscene material. Bond set at $10,000; court date was July 23.

• July 19 — Kiana Denise Crumpler, 18, of 1360 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date was July 23.

• July 20 — Theresa Monique Sinclair, 29, of 198 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $200; court date is Aug. 11.

• July 20 — Eric Lawrence Cukrowicz, 48, of 300-A Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 21 — Michael Grider, 25, of 1060 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 26.

• July 21 — Jennifer Rose Wilbourne, 38, of 22 Stanbourne Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 15.

• July 22 — Jhanavia Lachelle Taylor, 18, of 42 Dick Wrench Lane, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 17.

• July 22 — Octavius Cornelius Robinson, 46, of 2525 George Owen Road, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 14.

• July 22 — Whitney McDonald, 33, of 604 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with insurance fraud. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 22 — Amari Nasir Smith, 19, of 8218 N.C. 41 Hwy., Trenton, was charged with communicating threats, damage to property and domestic criminal trespassing. No bond set; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 22 — William Curtis Hager, 32, of 42 Larry Lane, Dunn, was charged with reckless drivnig to endanger and driving while impaired. No bond set; court date is Sept. 30.

• July 23 — Freddie Ray Herring, 71, of 1385 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with sexual battery. No bond set; court date is Aug. 2.

• July 23 — Demetrius Antoin Eason, 21, of 3861 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with trespass of real property, resisting public officer and identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 23 — Eric Thomas, 32, of 50 Evans Ave., Trenton, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, multiple counts of trafficking opium or heroin, selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Bond set at $501,000; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 23 — Courtney Ann Witschger, 31, of 1845 Laurel Lake Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 30.

• July 23 — Robert Edward Lee, 59, of 2750 Eldridge Road, Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 23 — Douglas Kent Smith, 59, of 1891 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with stalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• July 23 — Anthony Lavel Parker, 48, of 157 Old Hickory Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 17.

• July 24 — Ashley Perez, 18, of 607 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with resisting public officer and consuming alcohol under 19 years old. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 26.

• July 24 — Nicole Lynn Johnson, 33, of 2518 Straw Pond School Road, Dunn, was charged with harassing phone call and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 24 — Keith Lamar Pressley, 30, of 93 Long Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with larceny of vehicle parts, attempted larceny of vehicle parts, trespassing and damage to property. Bond set at $27,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 24 — Steven Ross Rackley, 30, of 1881 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 24 — Joe Nathan Killet Jr., 28, of 221-C E. Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession of oxycodone. No bond listed; court date was July 24.

• July 24 — Antonio Neal Chestnutt, 47, of 78 Clifford Road, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. No bond listed; court date is July 24.

• July 24 — Michael Anthony Butler, 62, of 4811 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 27.

• July 25 — Stephanie Angelica Melvin, 33,of 11655 Ludhorne Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 25 — Dennis James Bailey, 24, of 420 Skeet Range Road, Coats, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and order for arrest. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 25 — Daniel Rashod Maynor, 21, of 915 Cecil Odie Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, open container after consuming alcohol and failure to reduce speed. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 14.

• July 25 — Matthew Isaiah Defranco-Colson, 23, of 305 Cannady St., Fayetteville, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 27.

• July 26 — Demetrius Lee Oates, 35, of 117 Dogwood Lane, Mount Olive, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and larceny. Bond set at Aug. 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.