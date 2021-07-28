Growing interest in gardening

Elizabeth Miller, who was volunteering during a recent program by the Sampson County Master Gardeners at the Cooperative Extension, helps a young student with his sand art containers. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent 4-H pupils gather around in the pollination garden, learning how bees and butterflies pollinate. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Dempsey Craig, Sampson Master Gardener, helps a 4-H’er clean up after painting. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Sampson Master Gardener Dempsey Craig fills up container gardens for young students. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

With a culture heavily rooted in agriculture, it’s no surprise that children attending the 4-H Summer Fun Program would get the chance to be mini gardeners.

They were just that as the Sampson County Master Gardeners paid a visit to the NC Cooperative Extension office in Clinton to be the 4-H’ers teachers.

As part of activities the students got to experience what it’s like to work on and in a garden. They got to make container gardens where they used a drill to poke holes in the bottom of plastic containers. Of course it wasn’t simply for fun as they were taught a lesson in how water flows through good soil.

It also wouldn’t have been a 4-H event unless they made a mess — and they did. As part of learning about the soil, they got to paint their buckets and plant aloes.

Their soil lessons continued in another of their activities, working in sandy soil, the kind that grows cactus. This was also another art and crafts project as the students built and decorated sand art containers. The young students also planted clover to grow out of them.

As part of the program, pupils little taste of a Girl Scout classic “sit-upon,” using old newspapers to craft the perfect covers to keep their seats dry. Then to conclude their day, they rolled up pieces of paper and, using even more containers, fashioned a bee hotel for the Extension’s garden.

Elizabeth Miller, who was visiting the area and volunteering, and Sampson County Master Gardener Dempsey Craig were two of the teachers for the program. They shared thoughts on being about of the event and it’s importance.

“I love this and I love that they get excited about the things we tell them,” Miller said. “I also love seeing how much fun their having with the hands on activities. So I think it’s a lot of fun from all of us and I think they get to learn some things which hopefully they’ll apply some time in the future.”

“But, I think the big point is that they had some fun and they all looked liked they were pretty happy so that’s why were enjoying it,” she added.

“It’s good to see them and to help teach them to know what goes on with God’s creation,” Craig said. “Also to help them to see how things grow and what it takes for them to grow. We let them do the planting, let them watch it grow and let them do the harvesting.”

“So from seed to table they get to be apart of every step,” Craig continued. “So this is an educational experience that a lot of children are missing out on. So maybe this’ll get into their minds when they get older and maybe they’ll want little gardens. This way they’ll know what it’s all about.

“It’s all about learning what goes on out here beyond their classroom, their family or church life,” he added. “It’s educational what we teach them and if we can start with the younger one’s the better off we are.”

