Field closure causes dust-up

“For Garland citizens, that would be financially irresponsible to pour that kind of money into the Garland Softball League until we can figure out what is going on, get the repairs made” — Mayor Winifred Murphy

GARLAND — A vote was made after a closed session in the recent Garland town meeting to close the Garland Softball Field after the end of this season as a precautiony measure until assessments can be made.

“The logic is that there are a lot of repairs that need to be made at the Garland Softball Complex,” said Mayor Winifred Murphy, who pointed to rotten light poles among fixes to be made. She said Terry Long, an electrician, came out and looked at the poles.

“He looked at those lights and said that all the poles were pretty much rotten and that it wouldn’t do any good to put lights on poles,” said Murphy. “There has been an issue that the softball league thinks that we have not used insurance money appropriately because of all the different hurricanes and storms. The ones that are down, it is not storm related. It’s that the poles are rotten.”

“We keep putting money in the park, in terms of the concession stand, and we have spent a lot of money, and there’s still been a lot of vandalism,” Murphy explained, “and unless the vandalism reached the threshold for the deductible, there’s no point in filing a claim.”

Murphy noted that there has been other claims for vandalism on insurance by the town not remotely related to the ball field, with trucks being damaged and equipment being stolen.

The softball field, which has been a site of vandalism in the past, has a long list for needed repairs. The vandalism damage caused sometime in early 2020 included picnic tables. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown made a report about the damage.

“We’ve been vandalized once again,” Brown said at the time. “This time, they took our picnic tables and bashed them into a million pieces. They pulled up every one of the new poles.”

Back in 2019, there were two light poles damaged and dugout damaged along with graffiti sprayed on the concession stand.

“There needs to be a safety assessment,” said Murphy. “And there needs to be a plan of phases, and not just going out there and hit and miss in terms of what is needed out there.”

The safety assessment will be completed with the N.C. League of Municipalities.

Murphy mentioned that town leaders want to concentrate on Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park on South Bladen Avenue, which services the entire community. There is a multiphase plan that was created in 2016 for that project. That plan mentions what they need to go through in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“There needs to be visitor parking,” the mayor said, mentioning the walking track, bathroom facilities and hopes for playground equipment. “It will be for the entire community.”

“One big thing with the Garland Softball League this year is that they have been really, really harassing us, reporting us to the LGC, reporting us to the state auditor because we haven’t put any funds there,” said Murphy.

“It’s been a pandemic,” she said. “They have looked at the lighting and all the issues.”

The LGC is the Local Government Commission, headed by the N.C. Treasurer’s office to oversee municipalities, and does not get involved in these situations as long as the municipality is deemed to be fiscally responsible.

“The recommendation is to concentrate on the Curtis D. Cain Park,” Murphy explained.

There are other issues that are pressing on the town, with concerns over streets, buildings and the lagoon. Money is coming into the town from the American Rescue Plan Act, and that grant was put into an ordinance during the recent meeting.

The Town of Garland is projected to receive $196,636.32 in two disbursements of equal amounts within the next 12 months.

“Even with the ARPA money, it would not be economically feasible to support the Garland Softball League for six or seven weeks in the summer for 107 young people, where 79 of them are not even Garland citizens,” said Murphy.

Murphy said that she has the registration forms and only 27 people live within the town of Garland. The attendees come from Clinton, Roseboro, Elizabethtown, Ammons, Parkersburg, Rose Hill and Harrells.

“For Garland citizens, that would be financially irresponsible to pour that kind of money into the Garland Softball League until we can figure out what is going on, get the repairs made,” the mayor stated. “The Town of Garland would not be fiscally responsible to fund that for 27 young people.”

Following a closed session, Murphy said in open session after the closed session that they don’t even know who the Garland Softball League is, technically. The Garland Volunteer Softball League was incorporated in 2016 and founding members included Wanda Johnson, Judy Smith, Gary Long and Leo Skinner. Up until 2016, the league had been on a 10-year hiatus. The address that was listed on the application is 190 S. Church Ave., which is the Town Hall, with a mailing address that is not associated with the town.

“They are saying that they are responsible for the Garland Softball League and that the town has nothing to do with it,” Murphy stated.

The league is not being charged to use the facility. As of last week, the league had collected close to $1,800.

The league does not have a website but does maintain a Facebook profile, the owner of which is unknown, since it not an official page. There also is zero contact information on the page.

The Facebook page commented that they “are 100% funded by donations and sponsorships.”

“We don’t know who they are, what kind of funds they are getting … they say that they are 100% financed by the town of Garland, yet we maintain the properties, we pay for a dumpster for trash, we pay for liability insurance and we try to upkeep the concession stand.”

Murphy said that there has been accusations on Facebook of embezzlement and malfeasance against her and her husband, along with personal attacks, leading to her having to have discussions with an attorney.

“When they accuse me, my husband from misusing money, when we can only get that money from (town clerk) Pam Cashwell, it affects all of us. It affects the entire board. And it’s really embarrassing,” said Murphy.

Wendy Taylor, who is involved in the Garland Softball League, stated in an email to The Sampson Independent that “this decision had nothing to do with safety and everything to do with retaliation for daring to question her and the two recreation and parks committee members on where the money the last five years has been spent.”

Murphy explained that a town bank statement provided to the league has been misinterpreted that the town has a “$1.7 million surplus.” The mayor maintained that has stirred up unnecessary dissension.

The only dissenting vote in the 4-1 closure of the softball field was Commissioner Jo Strickland.

The league has stopped notifying the town of any meetings, leaving them in the dark, said Murphy.

“These commissioners have no problem spending the town revenues of which 30% comes from sales tax generated by Garland residents as well as those of us outside the city limits who support their local businesses,” Taylor stated in her email. “However, they begrudge those same families having access to their town softball field. Let me go on record and say the mayor, her husband and certainly not the town clerk have ever been accused of embezzling. That was an outright lie, to which she will be held accountable. It is a citizen’s right to question public officials and hold them accountable for what was done with public funds.”

Brook Taylor said Garland softball supporters will be having a peaceful protest at town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday in light of the recent vote to close the park.

Sometime in early 2017, FEMA reported that the town invested $12,000 of its $400,000 budget to renovate an abandoned ball field. Additionally, two fields needed dirt, leveling, diamonds, bases and the fencing behind home plate, plus the dugouts and concession stand needed work to meet code, and lights needed to be upgraded. Another $5,000 went to needs for equipment such as team shirts, balls, gloves, electricity and umpire fees.

Before that town officials were waiting for another $4,000 for 2017. In October 2016 Hurricane Matthew damaged the dugout roof and knocked down a light pole and the lowest repair estimate was $3,900 leaving only $100 to run the program, according to officials. The league was able to repair the softball complex and address a fallen tree in the park after receiving the public assistance grant.

Murphy said that if all these kids are going to be coming into this ball field from all over the county then the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and Bladen County need to help fund it.

Back on June 7, Garland residents came before the commissioners to ask for money.

“The Garland League has a total of two T-ball teams and together we coach 24 kids,” said Brook Taylor at that meeting.

During her public comments, Brook Taylor she requested the county board for “targeted funds that would benefit and be specific to the Garland Softball League or any softball-related projects that would happen in Garland.”

Wendy Taylor stated in her email that she spoke at that meeting at the behest of Murphy and County Commissioner Lethia Lee.

“I have questioned why every year they budget $30,000 for recreation only to roll it over into the general fund because it was never used while fences are falling down and lights still aren’t working on one field,” Wendy Taylor said in her email to The Independent.

“While this decision won’t affect the children because their season is over it does speak volumes about the character of the mayor and commissioners who allowed her to manipulate them with her lies into doing exactly what she wanted,” Taylor continued.

Taylor additionally stated in her email that “she was intentionally blocked from the last part of the Garland town meeting.” The board does not have separate meeting rooms established online, a situation town leaders said is being rectified for the next meeting.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.