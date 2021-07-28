Groups join, aid 200-plus households

The remnants of a once full truck stacked high with boxes and boxes of food. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Cars on the left were coming in for aid as cars on the right were getting ready to ship out for delivery. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The end result of a successful food distribution event Tuesday in Clinton that resulted in more than 200 families receiving food. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON —With hunger remaining a constant issue, organizations continue to wage the battle against food insecurity right here in Sampson.

A massive group effort between Action Pathways, ASPIRE, Second Harvest Food Bank, Friendly Trio Community Development Corp. and Trinity United Holiness Church took place Tuesday. As part of each of their ongoing battles against food insecurity, they held another of their many food distribution events at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center.

The event started at 9 a.m. and just an hour in, the groups had already provided to more than 200 households in need of food.

As with each of these events, loads of food supplies were handed out. There was everything from pasta sauce, canned veggies, chunk chicken, peanut butter, pancake mix, gallons of milk, hamburger patties and the list goes on. Even after the event had concluded, members from each group packed the remaining boxes in their vehicles to deliver to other places in the county that needed food.

“We are glad we were able to lend help and we had many volunteers from many places that have given back to the community,” said Dr. Linda Brunson, from Friendly Trio. “We hope to do this monthly because we have a lot of need in Sampson County. We are trying to address that hunger need and hopefully, with enough help, we can eradicate it.”

“First of all it’s always good to be here with Action Pathways and the Second Harvest Food Bank, along with ASPIRE to do another food distribution to Sampson County,” said David Griffin, from Second Harvest. “We’re always down here and we’re getting ready to do some other initiative in Sampson County that we’ll be announcing soon.”

“Because we believe that we want to get as much food as we can to the county, especially since this the second largest county in the state,” Griffin continued. “There are a lot different communities here and they’re hurting due to COVID, due to poverty and all kinds of different thing like food insecurity.”

“So we just want to let everyone know that we are going to be coming more often,” he added. “And we are so grateful for all the people that helped out today to give food to 250 households that wouldn’t have had food otherwise.”

Members from the Action Pathways Relief NC group were there volunteering as well. They specialize in helping restore damaged building after disasters, along with providing other various aid to homeowners and others.

Tasheema Pride, one of their members, gave insight to the help they provide for those that may not only be suffering from lack of food.

“Basically we help out with people that have been affected by disasters like Hurricane Florence,” Pride said. “They have to be in a home and they have to qualify within the income guidelines. If they do, then it could be their roof, ceilings or floors that were affected and we’ll take care of the repairs. It’s about trying to get those homes back into the proper livable condition.”

While Action Pathways plans to visit every month, their next distribution date in Sampson has not yet been scheduled. Friendly Trio, however, will be holding its next monthly distribution at the Friendly Trio Center, located at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton, on Aug. 20.

For more information on Action Pathways, their programs or to volunteer, visit actionpathways.ngo/our-programs/aspire/. For more information on Friendly Trio, visit their Facebook page or call founder Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

