Applying ‘pressure’ across Sampson

CLINTON — What started out as part-time pressure washing work to help clean up his community turned into a full-time and personally-owned business for Clinton resident Greg Daughtry.

“When I first started this business, it was originally supposed to be a part-time thing on the weekends because I’m a former truck driver,” Daughtry said. “We eventually started doing more and more, getting a little bit busier and people were liking our work.”

“We started doing larger jobs after that and it became a thing where I said to myself, well I love being a truck driver and always wanted to be one,” Daughtry said. “But, I can always go back if I wanted to so I’m going to start this power washing business full-time.”

“That was probably the best decision I have ever made,” he added.

A native to Sampson County, Daughtry’s business is located in his hometown, at 303 Warsaw Road, Clinton. He started doing pressure washing work in 2016 and recently went into full-time operations just last year. Since he began N2N, which stands for “end to end,” work has been seen all over the county.

“Since we are based right here in Clinton we have washed quite a few things around town,” Daughtry said. “We did the Farmers Market, the public works building and one of our largest jobs was Jordan Plaza. We’ve done quite a few churches as well and most recently we did the garbage trucks around town.”

“We are a only a two-man show right now, but we try to do as much as we can right here in town.”

While N2N has gotten a lot more business as time passed, for Daughtry, the deciding factor to make the move to full-time wasn’t about growing profit.

“It was one of those things where when I went full-time with this it was my family that was the big deciding factor on it,” Daughtry stated. “Just like with anything, when you start a business, deciding to go full-time is a pretty big leap, especially versus when I was driving a truck and had a constant check coming in. But with my own business there was an unknown. I’ve got young children, so it was a thing where I’d be able to enjoy my kids, if nothing else, while they’re little.”

“So that’s my driving factor — it’s my kids and my family,” he added.

It was a sentiment his wife and business partner Megan Daughtry shared.

“This is more or less his baby than it is mine,” she said. “I’m only behind the scenes, helping keep his books and the like, but he formed this business so he could be home a little bit more and to spend time with his children. We have a 4-year-old daughter and an almost 1-year-old son and he just really wanted to be home more for them.”

N2N also does cleaning and sanitizing along with their pressuring washing work, something Daughtry said he’s really glad they’ve done considering the constant threat of COVID.

“This past year, amidst COVID while I was still a truck driver, I delivered food but when restaurants closed it hurt that line of work,” he said. “In the cleaning business, it was the opposite, since we also do sanitizing.”

“During COVID we also did a lot of free cleanings like the Royal Lane playground, pool and the Bellamy Center as well,” Daughtry replied. “This was just another way for us to give back to the community at that time.”

Giving back and being a part of the community has also been another strong driving force for Daughtry.

“It feels great and I love anytime I get to do something in town,” Daughtry said. “We do a lot of work outside town as well, but when I can do stuff right here in town it means a whole lot to me. I may not be the most expensive or cheapest contractor, but I try to be the most reasonable person I can be because I’m not rich myself.”

“I also try to shop local, which is another big thing for me,” he continued. “Anything that I purchase from my trailers — equipment and even my personal vehicles — came from right here in Clinton.”

“My kids go to daycare here and my wife works here in town, plus I don’t have time to go anywhere else,” Daughtry said with a laugh. “So anything that I buy, I always say to myself please let me be able to find it here. I can’t expect people to shop locally here with me if I don’t shop local with them too, so that’s a real big thing to us.”

Megan echoed her husband’s feelings.

“Our family has been blessed with the success our business has had and that prompted him to want to give back more,” she stated. “We were both born and raised here, this is where we set roots to raise our kids and so it’s important to us to keep things as local and great as possible.”

For more information on how to reach N2N Pressure Washing visit their website www.n2npressurewashing.net or call 910-385-6576.

