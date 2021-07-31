UPLIFT-ing lessons

Former N.C. Rep. Dr. Larry Bell tells the story about how he decided to make a future for himself. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Students were enjoying listening to speakers on Thursday morning at Poplar Grove Church. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Kaitlin Faison and Jonah Boone both pointed to the UPLIFT program as allowing them the opportunity to be more productive during the summer months. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Students and staff on their last day with the summer academy for UPLIFT. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Rep. Raymond Smith came later in the afternoon at the Bellamy Center. Contributed photo

CLINTON — This summer, little faces have been upturned and focused on the good as part of the summer 2021 UPLIFT program with Project Outreach.

UPLIFT stands for “Using Positive Lessons to Improve our Future Tomorrows” and is a summer program that takes young pupils in and gives them a positive focus during the break while keeping them engaged and encouraged.

Former N.C. Rep. Dr. Larry Bell and Charlotte Murphy spoke with the group of students gathered on Thursday morning, sharing with them personal stories peppered with examples of overcoming adversity. Current N.C. Rep. Raymond Smith visisted later in the afternoon at the Bellamy Center.

Bell said that this was great opportunity for the students to come and learn a few things from others.

“I’ve always been one of those people who liked being around old people, adults,” he said. “I used to come around and in this neighborhood and go and speak to all the people so I could learn about the history about what was going on in the neighborhood.”

He said that he can remember where the land they were on came from. The group has been meeting at Poplar Grove Church, located off Hwy. 403 just north of Clinton.

“I would like to see us expand this program so that people can come through and get an education,” he said, encouraging the students to keep up with what’s going on in the world. “Keep up with it by reading, watching good television programs, going on the internet, doing things like that. It’s going to affect you all of your life.”

Bell said that when he was coming up, he wanted to have a desk and be in an office. He said he saw people in offices, leaders in the community, and he wanted to do that.

“I had no idea how I was going to get there,” he said, “because my parents were real poor.”

He grew up on a farm just down the street, he said.

“I had to walk from there to school, two miles,” Bell said. “Two miles in the morning and two miles in the evening.”

So what motivated Bell to go college? A mule named Jack.

“I was plowing that mule one day; I was trying to get that mule to do what I wanted him to do,” he said.

Bell said every time he turned in the direction to go toward home that mule kept wanting to go home, and he needed to finish plowing that field.

“Every time I tried to get him to go the other way, and he wouldn’t do it.”

So he started crying.

“I started crying because I couldn’t get him to do what I needed him to do. I was determined then. This was not going to be the life for me.”

He went home and sent his money off to N.C. A&T, he said, for the deposit for his room. He didn’t know how he was going to pay for it, but he kept trying to figure things out, and eventually everything fell into place.

Murphy too has a long legacy in Sampson, serving in various capacities over the years, and most recently on the Sampson County Board of Elections. She also has ties to multiple community organizations as well as education.

“My short message for you this morning is that you are special,” said Murphy. “You are all special.”

She reminded them of what UPLIFT stood for.

“You are our future tomorrows,” she said. “You are special and don’t ever forget that.”

“You heard Rep. Dr. Bell’s story, and he was very special in influencing so many young people in our community,” she said. “You have heard that story. So you know if he can go to the State House that you certainly can influence our future tomorrows.”

“Remember, you are special.”

Glenn Faison said this all started back in 1997 as a basketball camp with Project Outreach, at the urging of Dr. Bell and the late John Blanton.

“I wanted the kids to go for free. It’s all been about not taxing the parents, because we are from a rural area.”

Faison said that the government considers that area to be “poverty stricken,” but ultimately that is up to perception. Faison worked in the school system, and he just felt that the school system wasn’t doing enough, so he started chasing grant money to jumpstart the program.

The summer program is in its seventh year, and this gives him a chance to meet the children, since in the school year it’s much tougher. Some days, the program has had as many as 55 students and the staff comes mostly from the schools. Faison additionally serves on the Sampson County Board of Education.

“Being in Project Outreach we reach thousands of kids,” said Faison, “but being on the board we reach tens of thousands.”

Faison said that the City of Clinton graciously allows them to use the Bellamy Center, sets it up and everything, and that it is much appreciated. The church’s pastor, Willie Alford, comes up every day from Harrells, and Faison said that he’s there before Faison even gets there, and he lives practically around the corner.

“When I was in 7th grade, there used to be a school called Turkey Elementary,” said Faison. “Turkey didn’t have a football or basketball team, so I wrote the Board of Education, handwritten, a letter, wanting to know why we didn’t have a team.”

At the time, Bell was teaching at Union Elementary, and Faison said that they started to let those who wanted to play do so. Bell even went out of his way to make certain that they got to practice and home safely.

“It’s been a fun experience,” said Jonah Boone. “I’ve been meeting new people and learning stuff, activities.”

Boone said that he really enjoys the program.

“It’s fun because some people really don’t have anything to do over the summer. And Mr. Faison is taking his time to do stuff with us.”

He said more than likely he would have just been at home. When asked what he got out of the program, his reply was straightforward.

“Respect,” he answered. “It’s respect for others.”

Kaitlin Faison said that this has also given her something to do over the summer.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “It’s been fun learning and doing fun stuff.”

If it wasn’t for this program she wouldn’t be doing much either.

“I’ll be home in the bed,” she said.

Her life lesson is similar to Boone’s.

“Treat people how you want to be treated,” she stated.

