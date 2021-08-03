Floppy, Hoppy ‘Fun’

Kim Lackey holds one of the rabbits they brought for the rabbit workshop named Bob, who was 11 years old. Brothers Kaiden, left, and Khalil Ashley embrace their rabbit buddy Blueberry together.

As summer gets closer to winding up, so does Summer Fun for students who have been part of the so-named 4-H program. With only two events in Clinton remaining, the 4-H’ers got to enjoy back-to-back days of fun with rabbits.

The two-day event was chocked full of fun activities for the students. The students had a fun filled day learning about show rabbits, receiving a wealth of knowledge about the anatomy and bone structure of rabbits. They got to tattoo the ears of a rabbit and learn about the basic nutrition and care for rabbits. Two of the rabbits that were there, named Bob and Blueberry, were both far beyond the average lifespan of a rabbit.

According to the volunteer 4-H teacher for this event Kim Lackey, who brought the rabbits, the typical lifespan of a rabbit isn’t more than 3-4 years. Bob and Blueberry, however, were 11 and nine years old.

The students also got to view recordings of the world’s largest rabbit show, which hosted more than 15,000 rabbits. Afterwards, the students practiced how to pose rabbits just like professionals did during the show.

The students were learning, while playing and having fun with their animal companions.

One 4-H pupils, Kaiden Ashley, summed up the experience like this: “These are my rabbits, I love them so much and don’t want them to go.”

Their teacher was well experienced with raising rabbits in her own right. Lackey was once the State Fair superintendent to a rabbit barn in 2017 and has been a volunteer for programs through 4-H for 12 years. Another of their teachers was Lackey’s daughter, Amber Lackey, who is a decorated rabbit breeder in her own right, winning both Duchess and Queen breeder awards at the county level.

As a former student of 4-H, Amber Lackey shared her thoughts on being able to provide the same knowledge and experience she gained to a new set of 4-H students who are where she was before her journey with rabbits began.

“That’s probably my favorite part about rabbits,” Amber Lackey said. “When I first got into it rabbits and I fell in love with them, I just sort of took off with it. Then as time progressed I was able to go out and gain more knowledge. Then I went on to the community and helped others get their first experience like we’re doing here, so that’s why this is probably my favorite part.”

“4-H kind of shaped me to where I am today,” she continued. “When I was younger, I wouldn’t really talk to anyone and rabbits and 4-H kind of brought me out of that. So, I hope by me sharing my knowledge with them one day, they’ll go off and learn some different skillsets with it and be some amazing people in the world.”

