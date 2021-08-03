Farmers to receive aid for 2020-21 losses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Agriculture Committee unanimously voted to advance the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act during a recent committee markup.

“Extension of the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus is critical for our farm families who suffered losses due to a disaster event in 2020 and 2021,” Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) stated. “Specifically, Hurricane Isaias inflicted severe damage in Southeastern North Carolina in 2020, resulting in $29 million in agricultural losses not covered by insurance for which producers have had no assistance with recovery. I’m pleased the Committee came together in a bipartisan fashion to provide an extension of disaster assistance to enable a stronger recovery for our producers hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.”

The Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) and a preceding program provided necessary supplemental assistance to producers for 2017-2019 production losses, but that assistance has not been available for 2020 and 2021 losses.

The bill that passed in the House Agriculture Committee last week, H.R. 267, 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act, included an Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute (ANS) that will extend WHIP+ for both 2020 and 2021. The bill also includes key reforms to improve the overly burdensome application process that delayed the program in 2018 and 2019.