Sweet surprise set to return

Displays will be set up with a variety of items for sale. Contributed photo This year the theme for the main displays will be a focus on sewing machines, and what was once considered “women’s work”. Contributed photo The day of the Old School Sorghum Festival they start cooking the syrup, starting about 7:30 a.m. It goes from juice to syrup by about noon. The syrup is available to taste, as well as for purchase. File photo John Matthews, an owner and operator of the old McDaniel School property and one of the organizers of the Old School Sorghum Festival, takes a break during the most recent festival which was in 2019. Here he is accompanied by his with grandchildren Charlie and Lily. File photo

ROSEBORO — The long anticipated McDaniel Crossroads favorite has been slated to make a comeback this year — the Old School Sorghum Festival.

The Old School at McDaniel Crossroads was built in 1925 and served elementary school students until 1949.

“It will be the third Saturday, which is Oct. 16,” said Annie Matthews.

Each year they set up the grounds at the old store, and have different rooms for viewing as well. The old school building, which is nearing 100 years old, houses antiques which the Matthews family sells when they aren’t doing the festival. The last one was in 2019, and a few years have been missed for various reasons.

One year the entire area was ravaged by a hurricane, and they ended up deciding to cancel it. Last year it was canceled because of COVID.

“We will be cooking the syrup that day,” said Matthews. “Our shop will be open.

They love to go picking, and every so often they will drive up to an estate sale, sometimes a few states over, and look for treasures to bring back.

“Our display this year will be sewing machines,” she said. “There will be old sewing machines, and patterns and things pertaining to sewing.”

In previous years there have been different themes, with one year there being a focus on fabrics like feed sacks, which were printed bags used for flour and then repurposed into clothing. Another year there were displays with vintage Raggedy Ann and Andys. Vintage wedding gowns were on display one time.

“There will be some feed sack dresses. There will be some things from the old timey way.”

In addition to the activities surrounding the sorghum, Matthews said that there will be vendors.

“We will have the usual vendors, and I have already booked a couple. Most of them are local, and they will come back.”

Matthews said that they typically have something outside for the kids but that they haven’t gotten that far yet this year.

“These are hands-on,” she said. “One year they could make a rope.”

Attendees will have a chance to learn about the past, and the tradition of sorghum cooking. Other buildings on the premises will be open to tour as well.

Tucked back on the property is an old country store, which housed the Mintz Post Office from 1900-1939 and was located on the Wilmington Branch of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad.

In the past the event has included shelling corn, the usual food and craft vendors, along with antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines. In addition to that there is the train room inside the old school.

The event started around 24 years ago, with folks coming out and just checking out the grounds. From there is has grown to be even more. The Matthews family had bought the old school house when it was falling apart, and have been working on it over the last few years.

The day of the Old School Sorghum Festival they start cooking the syrup, starting about 7:30 a.m. It goes from juice to syrup by about noon. The syrup is available to taste, as well as for purchase.

The school is located at 11233 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro. The event will be from around 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or so.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.