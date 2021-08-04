Family: Body found was Kiara Wiggins

A body found Monday off Boykin Bridge Road was Kiara Wiggins, the Roseboro woman who has been missing for nearly two months, her family members said Tuesday.

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials confirmed only that a body was found on Boykin Bridge Road, but did not disclose that it was Wiggins, the 39-year-old who has been missing since June 9. A Facebook post from a family spokesperson and the establishment of a GoFundMe page to assist with Wiggins’ funeral expenses and burial fees came Tuesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we the family of Kiara Williams Wiggins, received confirmation that the body found on Boykin Bridge Road in Clinton, NC was that of Kiara Williams Wiggins,” a statement on the GoFundMe page, organized by Michael Williams, read. “We’re asking that you keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

It was on June 21 that law enforcement officials announced that Wiggins was missing and considered in danger. Concerned relatives contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, saying she had not been seen since nine days earlier, on June 9.

Last month, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office announced it was offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that led to locating Wiggins.

Sheriff’s authorities were able to offer no updates on the case for weeks leading up to offering that reward, and after. A twist in the case came when Wiggins’ husband, wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance, led authorities on a high-speed, multi-county chase.

In that same June 21 announcement that Kiara Wiggins was missing, sheriff’s authorities said they also had issued warrants on Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49, in the June 17 theft of a Ford Excursion out of Bladen, and were seeking to serve those warrants along with question him in the disappearance of his wife.

Carl Wiggins was apprehended June 23 following the chase, which saw law enforcement officers pursue him in the stolen Ford Excursion for roughly 30 miles, through Johnston County, attempting several times to deploy stop sticks before they were successful in stopping the Ford on I-40 in Wake County.

Carl Wiggins was subsequently charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation and driving while license revoked. Bond for the charges was set at $160,500. No charges in connection with his wife’s disappearance were brought.

In the weeks following Kiara Wiggins’ disappearance, her older sister Judy Murray told ABC11 that she had talked with her younger sister on a regular basis. They thought the worst when they stopped hearing from her.

“I’m sure she’s not with us no more, but let us find her body and put her at rest,” Murray told ABC11. “We looking. Baby girl, we going to find you one way or the other. One way or the other, baby girl, we looking.”