Hunt’s take on mental health

Here’s a riddle: what is a major public issue that, despite its urgency, is so uniquely close to us that we miss it every single day — an issue that’s so close to us as individuals that it’s actually invisible?

I am referring to the state of our mental health, as individuals and as a global society.

Experts and sages from time immemorial have rearticulated what would seem obvious: that the state of our minds affects our world in profound ways; and it affects us equally without regard to concerns of our nationality, our race or creed, our political affiliations, our sexual orientations.

From the sciences, Albert Einstein: “A new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive and move to higher levels.”

From ancient philosophy, Marcus Aurelius: “The things you think about determine the quality of your mind. Your soul takes on the color of your thoughts.”

And from social reformer Dorothea Dix, who wrote fervently to the North Carolina General Assembly in 1848: “Who shall dare compute in dollars and cents the worth of one mind! Who will weigh gold against the priceless possession of a sound understanding?”

Yet despite such observations stretching from the distant past to the present day, data continues to suggest that we as a nation are woefully behind with regard to a universally-agreed-upon standard for care of the mind. Take for just one example the widespread occurrence of major depression: according to recent Johns Hopkins University data, major depressive disorder is virtually “the most important cause of disease burden in the entire world.”

When it comes to understanding and improving this global situation, where do we begin? One approach may be to undertake a study of individual U.S. states. And thus in this exclusive edition of the Sampson Independent, we are pleased to offer a singularly North Carolinian voice, that of former Governor James B. Hunt, Jr.

Born in Greensboro and raised in nearby rural Wilson County, Governor Hunt holds the distinction of longest-serving Governor in North Carolina history; his first administration spanned from 1977-1985, and he was later elected to unprecedented third and fourth terms spanning from 1993-2001.

As such, Governor Hunt holds a unique view with regard to the political dimension of mental healthcare within the state of North Carolina. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to speak with the Governor by phone in June, and the Independent is excited to publish this original interview. The governor began with a prepared statement, then took my follow-up questions.

Garrett Whipkey: Thank you for your time, Governor. I understand that you have a prepared statement you’d like to share?

Gov. Jim Hunt: Yes. After serving for 16 years as governor of North Carolina, longer than any other governor, I know that meeting the needs of people with mental health issues today is critical. Mental health issues are often seen as less important than issues around physical health, but they are not. It is imperative that all citizens get the care and treatment that they may need, whether it is for issues of physical health or mental health. For too long in this country, the stigma around mental health issues has persisted, and it is time that this ends. Our society demands that we treat people with health issues like cancer with compassion and care; it is now time that we treat people with mental health issues with that same compassion and care. Do we see a person with a broken arm, and accuse them of just “not trying,” or somehow [trying] less than they should? Do we say to that person, “you’ll be fine, just pull yourself together, pull yourself up by your bootstraps, and everything will be okay?” No! We tell that person, go right away to a medical professional and seek treatment, so that the arm will heal properly. There are effective treatments for mental health issues that can greatly improve the quality of life for individuals. Some common treatments include therapy, and medication, and there are many others. The cost of not treating mental health issues can be just as deadly and devastating as the cost of not treating physical health issues. Here in North Carolina, where we have built great hospitals and medical schools, it is time now that we focus on mental health just as strongly as we focus on physical health.

GW: Can you speak to specific ways you’ve observed the mental health situation has grown worse since you began your tenure in government around 1973?

Hunt: Well, I think life has become more complicated, and people are under greater pressure. The impact of that has been to create more mental health problems. But we have not focused on this, we have not increased our focus on mental health as much as we have on physical health. We now have a lot of physical health provider organizations that set up in communities around our state and around our nation. We do not have a lot of mental health organizations and providers setting up and helping people. We need to find a way to see that mental health help is more available. And probably even more important is getting people to understand and feel okay about seeking mental health help.

GW: So, would it be correct to say: you feel that since you have been in government, we have not increased our focus on the issue to match the growth of the issue?

Hunt: Yes, that’s true.

GW: Thank you. A second question: most of us in NC know about your unprecedented political career that spanned sixteen years in the governor’s mansion alone. How did you personally find ways to cope, and to succeed, in a career which must have created tremendous pressures and burdens on your own mental health?

Hunt: Well, I try to get regular exercise. I always read a lot to take my mind off of some of the pressures. And I have tried to exercise my mind and be active as much as I could. But — I don’t know, I think I was probably just lucky. I have an understanding, helpful wife and family, and did not have some of the unfortunate experiences that some people have had that have affected them so much. So I just consider myself lucky, and I want us now to do all that we can to help people that have physical health problems, but increasingly that have mental health problems, because I think we’re far behind in meeting our obligations there.

GW: Thank you, Governor. I’ll close with this question. Someone reading this article, and your comments, is likely suffering privately from some sort of mental affliction, be it depression, loneliness, anxiety, addiction, or any number of others. If you, as Governor Hunt, were talking to a voter or a citizen with these types of sufferings, if you could say anything to encourage them, what would it be?

Hunt: I would encourage them to go to a mental health professional and talk to them about how they feel, and how it is affecting them. But your question raises the issue of, where and who are the mental health professionals? We know where all the regular, physical health professionals are; they advertise themselves, there are tons of them. But if you ask somebody, “who’s the mental health professional in your area, who’d be a good one to call,” they wouldn’t know! They wouldn’t know how to look it up and find out! We have got to start advertising the existence of mental health professionals and telling people what they can do to help them. That’s probably as great a need as not having enough [mental health professionals]. It’s [problematic that we are] not conveying to people that help is available, and encouraging them to use it.

Note: Your health is important. If you or someone you know is in crisis, Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. Contact social media outlets directly if you are concerned about a friend’s social media updates or dial 911 in an emergency.

Garrett Whipkey is a contributor to the Sampson Independent. He is a Sampson County native and a graduate of Western Carolina University, where he served as student body president. He currently serves on the board of the Sampson County Democratic Party.