Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 27 — Allison May Boone, 38, of 85 Yellow Pine Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $250,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 27 — David Mcneil Melvin, 35, of 4054 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Oct. 6.

• July 27 — Shirley Ann Staton, 52, of 219 Eagles Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 27 — Malcolm Henry, 27, of 70 Trevor Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $75,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 27 — James Milton Myers, 57, of 365 Houses Mill Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 10.

• July 28 — Elton Theodore Brewington, 58, of 8219 High House Road, Roseboro, was charged with felony conversion. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 28 — William Field Burch, 36, of 165 Ernest Taylor Lane, Faison, was charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 18.

• July 28 — Megan Blair Sessoms, 34, of Vander Road, Autryville, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date was Aug. 2.

• July 28 — Erik Alberto Ramirez, 22, of 32 Leaf Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and damage to property. No bond set; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 28 — Sean Randall Wade, 38, of 4701 William R. King Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 25.

• July 29 — Jose Benito Garcia, 19, of 436 Mattie Byrd Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 24.

• July 29 — Jacob Scott Tyer, 36, of 31 Jackson Trail, Dunn, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 9.

• July 29 — Ralph Bailey Dale, 32, of 1615 Alderman Mill Road, Dunn, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and order for arrest on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Aug. 2.

• July 30 — Clyde Earl Gallagher, 59, of 3167 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 1 — Kiara Dominique Brown, 22, of 220 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 1 — Erik Jason Davis, 35, of 1275 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation and failure to comply with monies. No bond set; court date is Aug. 11.

• Aug. 2 — Allen Mitchell Owens, 58, of 33 Templar Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond set; no court date listed.

• Aug. 2 — Jackson Cordero, 40, of 417 Lafayette St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 2 — Nathan William Bass, 39, of 709 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.