Authorities confirm body found was Wiggins

Local law enforcement authorities have confirmed that the body of a female found Monday on Boykin Bridge Road was Kiara Wiggins, the 39-year-old Roseboro woman who has been missing since June 9.

Following the body’s discovery, Sampson County investigators made arrangements to escort the deceased victim to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine a cause of death. On Wednesday, they confirmed the body was Wiggins.

“On Monday evening, investigators did meet briefly with the immediate family of Kiara Renee Wiggins to update them on their findings and expressed that preliminary findings indicated the decease to be Kiara,” a statement Wednesday from the Sheriff’s Office read. “Today, we can in fact confirm though the State Medical Examiner’s Office that the deceased has been identified as that of Kiara Renee Wiggins.”

Sheriff’s officials said this was still a “very active investigation” and Sampson County investigators, along with District Attorney Ernie Lee’s office, are reviewing evidence in the case and are awaiting additional lab reports from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Next Monday, Aug. 9, investigators and the D.A.’s Office plan to “meet, compare their findings more in-depth and discuss the case further,” according to the Sheriff’s Office statement. Following their meeting, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney Ernie Lee plan to update news outlets on more details of the investigation.

The discovery of Wiggins’ body was confirmed by the family on Tuesday, when a Facebook post from a family spokesperson and the establishment of a GoFundMe page to assist with Wiggins’ funeral expenses and burial fees came to light. Sheriff’s officials confirmed at that time that a body was found on Boykin Bridge Road, but did not disclose that it was Wiggins.

“It is with heavy hearts that we the family of Kiara Williams Wiggins, received confirmation that the body found on Boykin Bridge Road in Clinton, NC was that of Kiara Williams Wiggins,” aTuesday statement on the GoFundMe page, organized by Michael Williams, read. “We’re asking that you keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

It was on June 21 that law enforcement officials announced that Wiggins was missing and considered in danger. Concerned relatives contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report her missing, saying she had not been seen since nine days earlier, on June 9.

Last month, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office announced it was offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that led to locating Wiggins.

Sheriff’s authorities were able to offer no updates on the case for weeks leading up to offering that reward, and after. A twist in the case came when Wiggins’ husband, wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance, led authorities on a high-speed, multi-county chase.

In that same June 21 announcement that Kiara Wiggins was missing, sheriff’s authorities said they also had issued warrants on Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49, in the June 17 theft of a Ford Excursion out of Bladen, and were seeking to serve those warrants along with question him in the disappearance of his wife.

Carl Wiggins was apprehended June 23 following the chase, which saw law enforcement officers pursue him in the stolen Ford Excursion for roughly 30 miles, through Johnston County, attempting several times to deploy stop sticks before they were successful in stopping the Ford on I-40 in Wake County.

Carl Wiggins was subsequently charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation and driving while license revoked. Bond for the charges was set at $160,500. No charges in connection with his wife’s disappearance were brought.

In the weeks following Kiara Wiggins’ disappearance, her older sister Judy Murray told ABC11 that she had talked with her younger sister on a regular basis. They thought the worst when they stopped hearing from her.

“I’m sure she’s not with us no more, but let us find her body and put her at rest,” Murray told ABC11. “We looking. Baby girl, we going to find you one way or the other. One way or the other, baby girl, we looking.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.