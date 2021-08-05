Clinton honors ‘dynamic duo’

Retiree James Royal, center left, poses with, from left, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, Councilman Marcus Becton and Public Works Director Chris Medlin. Lionel Raynor, left, with the street department, had approximately 12 years of service. The Street Department Supervisor, James Royal, right, is retiring with 30 years of service. Public Works Director Chris Medlin shared his high praises for the two workers.

CLINTON — Two employees were recognized Tuesday night by the Clinton City Council for a combined 42 years of service to the city.

Lionel Raynor, with the street department, had approximately 12 years of service. The Street Department Supervisor, James Royal, is retiring with 30 years of service.

Public Works Director Chris Medlin shared his high praises for the two workers.

“In the movies they have got a place called Gotham City that had a pretty dynamic duo — Batman and Robin,” said Medlin. “That’s these two for the City of Clinton.”

“With Mr. Royal I never had to worry about where they were at or what they were doing,” said Medlin. “If I asked James to do a task, and somebody called an hour later and said it wasn’t done, I didn’t even have to go check.”

“He kept his crew busy, no matter what weather or what situation was going on, he got the most out of them. But he was fair and they loved him to death.”

“I would see him in the morning, and I would say ‘James, it’s going to be 150 today’,” said Medlin. “Don’t keep them in the ditch all day.”

Medlin said he would reply “Yes sir.”

“I would see him at 3:30 p.m. clocking out, and I would say ‘James I appreciate you looking out on them. Did you let them out early?’”

Medlin said that Royal said “Yes sir, we come out at 3:25 p.m.”

“James was great supervisor and a good man,” said Medlin. “We are going to miss him.”

“And his sidekick over here, Lionel, he probably meant more to James than he even realizes,” Medlin said.

Medlin said that when it was 150 degrees, Lionel was coming out of the truck with a smile on his face and go to work.

“He did whatever he was asked to do, and he led by example. That was a huge benefit to James and myself.”

“I just thank the Lord for letting me be with the city for 30 years,” said Royal. “I have always enjoyed working with the City of Clinton.”

“I still consider myself part of the City of Clinton family,” he said, adding blessings upon the city.

“I thank God for being here and the opportunity to work with the City of Clinton,” said Raynor.

Raynor said it was an opportunity to work in trades, and learn people and how things are organized, as well as working with customers.

The city presented both with a token of their appreciation.

