Ruritans rallying support for Valentine’s dance

Members of the Piney Grove Ruritan Club have begun selling raffle tickets to help support its annual Valentine’s Day dance for special needs adults throughout Sampson County.

The event is a fundraiser members are calling “7 Nights Out.” Raffle winners will receive a meal for two at seven different restaurants in the surrounding areas. As it stands, there are 500 tickets to be sold through different members of the club. The tickets, however, are going fast, according to member J.C. Oates, who says he already sold 175.

There will be three winners in the raffle on Oct. 21 who will receive around $200 in gift cards to eat at the select restaurants helping with “7 Nights Out,” including Alfredo’s, Ribeyes in Mount Olive and Clinton, Parkside Sports Grille, Sandpiper, Western Sizzlin, Wa Chang Buffet, La Hacienda and Eddie’s Cafe.

The proceeds from the raffle all go toward supporting the dance, which will be held at the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center from 10 to 12 p.m. on Feb. 10, the Thursday before Valentine’s Day. Last time the event was held, it hosted 137 guests and 48 staff members.

“They always have a good time with it and I always tell people if you ever come to one of the events then you’ll be a big supporter of it,” Oates said. “We couldn’t have it last year due to COVID, but every time I speak to someone about it, they always tell me ‘book it for next year’ — seeing the fun they have is really touching.”

For more information, contact Oates at 919-252-5353.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.