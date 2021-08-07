Celebrating a century

Pictured is John ‘Bud’ Hobbs with his grandchildren. From left, Brandon Hardison, Timothy Hardison, Aleisha Cooper, Marcus Hobbs, Shakema Westmoreland, Will Cooper and Tim Cooper. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent John ‘Bud’ Hobbs sits gleefully around the table with his four children. Pictured, from left, are: Robert ‘Buddy’ Hobbs, Betty Hardison, Angela Cooper and Bobby Hobbs. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent John Robert Hobbs’ birthday banner was placed in the center of his family’s yard so all that passed could share in the moment with them. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent John Robert Hobbs poses with a 1921 Ford Model-T, brought by the Horseless Carriage Club of America. Both celebrated 100 years as the car was released the same year Hobbs was born. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent

BONNETSVILLE — Surrounded by extended family, friends and community members, John Robert Hobbs celebrated 100 years of life.

Affectionately known as “Bud,” Hobbs celebrated his birthday on Aug. 1, at his only son-in-law Michael E. Hardison’s house.

Betty Hardison, his daughter, said that he often talked about going to school. He remembers being young and having to walk two miles to school every day.

“He remembers being young and in the wintertime they would walk to school,” she said. “It was so cold, and the first boys that had got to the school had to build the fire.”

Back then everything was old heaters, likely centered in the room, in a drafty building that was probably one big room.

“They were responsible to get that fire started, and get that room heated, and he said it took so long for the classroom to heat up, that by the time that it got warm, it was time to go home.”

“And then they had to get back out in the cold, and in the afternoon they were responsible for gathering up the kindling for the fire for the next day,” she said. “They would be cold coming and they would be cold going. And then they are cold while they are there.”

He loves westerns, and his daughter said that every time she goes over there he is always watching “Gunsmoke”. One of his favorite meals is pizza and a Diet Dr. Pepper.

Her dad often talks about the depression, and how tough things were back then.

“I think one of his great nephews asked him one day how bad it was for African Americans,” she said. “And he said no, it was bad for everybody. I wasn’t just one set of people.”

She said that he often referred back to Hoover Time, when Herbert Hoover was president from 1929 to 1933.

When he is not watching westerns, he is often working on arts and crafts, taking cards for example, and intricately cutting out the shapes and making a collage of them.

“He started to do that after my mom passed, as something to do. He also puts together puzzles.”

There were nine children in the family, and he was the oldest of the nine.

His wife, Lizzie, was a sweet lady, said Hardison. They were married for 60 years.

Angela Cooper and Bobby Hobbs said that he has always been supportive.

“Dad, for me, has always been there,” said Cooper.

“He’s been there,” said Bobby.

“You need him, he’s there,” said Cooper. “He loves to talk about the old days, and especially stuff that he has done in the past.”

Cooper said he would tell them they don’t know anything about being in the fields.

“We would say ‘Yeah, Dad, we don’t know anything about that’,” said Cooper.

Cooper was the baby. She said she would tell him that she was lucky to not have to do that, so she didn’t remember it.

“He’s always been there, growing up, as a father,” said Bobby. “Every time we woke up he was always there.”

“He taught me right from wrong and how to be a man, and treat people with respect,” said Bobby. “Yes sir and yes ma’am.”

He had a funny habit too, when it came to the kids, when they were little.

“If you ever go ask for a dollar, he will always go in his pocket and give you the change,” said Cooper. “He don’t give you no dollar. He will reach for the change.”

“He would give you the quarters, and he would give you the pennies, but he would say ‘But you still got a dollar’,” she said with a laugh.

She’d say “But Dad, I want the dollar.”

Her older siblings, including their other brother Robert “Buddy” Hobbs, worked on the farm, picking cucumbers, tobacco and driving a tractor.

“He taught us how to work in the fields and crop tobacco and all that,” said Bobby. “She was too young so she never dealt with it.”

Granddaughter Shakema Westmoreland said that many a time they would get dropped over at their grandparent’s house.

“He used to tell me and my brother that if we are out there in the yard don’t mess with grandma’s flowers, don’t mess with his shed, don’t mess with his garden, and don’t mess with the birdhouses he used to build.”

“He was very artistic, and if you go in his shed he had in the back, he would have all of his stuff organized. his rakes, everything organized.”

“It’s just a blessing,” she said. “It’s just a blessing to be here to witness that.”

“And I’m grateful, very grateful,” said Westmoreland.

