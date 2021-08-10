Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 6 — Susan Darlene Smith, 40, of 625 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with harassing phone call. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 6 — Afarrius Stephen Parker, 20, of 404 Vann St., Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 7 — Darius Delano Oates, 56, of 253 Faison Hwy., Apt. 48, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 7 — Gregory McClenny, 23, of 914 Nathan Dudley Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 12.

• Aug. 7 — Duncan Manwell Aycock, 47, of 659 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 17.

• Aug. 8 — Carolyn Rosa, 43, of 197 Zachary Lane, Salemburg, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 8 — Hugo Ponce Vargas, 51, of 197 Zachary Lane, Salemburg, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 8 — Harlem L. Faison, 20, of 174 Shaun Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and open container in the passenger area. No bond; court date is Oct. 12.

• Aug. 8 — John Hill Matthis, 44, of Kenansville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 22.

• Aug. 9 — Kalid H. Mohamed, 36, of 1704 Corwith Drive, Morrisville, NC, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $31,000; court date is Aug. 20.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.