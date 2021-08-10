‘High transmission’ in Sampson

Provided by the Sampson County Health Department, for the week ending Aug. 6, 2021 Total Number of Tests Reported to Date: 23,729 Positive Test Results: 8,796 (200 additional since 7/30, up from 105 new cases the week before) Negative Test Results: 14,933 COVID Reported Deaths to Date: 115 (zero additional since 7/30) Effective Aug. 9, masks will be required upon entering all Sampson County departments, officials said. Vaccinations (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday at the Sampson County Health Department. Appointments are available, but not necessary. Walk-ins welcome.

Sampson County is experiencing high transmission along with most of North Carolina’s counties, and about three-fourths of the nation’s counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map. Sampson saw its new COVID-19 cases double — 200 new one last week alone, up from 105 the week before.

Beginning on Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) transitioned to using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map to monitor COVID-19 activity in North Carolina counties. This map is updated daily and uses a combination of total cases per 100,000 population and percent positivity in the last 7 days to measure the level of community transmission in counties.

The NCDHHS previously used the COVID-19 County Alert System.

According to the map, utilizing data from Aug. 2-8, there are 90 high-level transmission (red) counties, eight substantial (orange), two moderate (yellow) and zero low-transmission counties in North Carolina.

In terms of labeling transmission, total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days: from 0-9.99 is low transmission (blue); 10-49.99 is moderate (yellow); 50-99.99 is substantial (orange); and more than 100 is high (red).

Sampson’s 14-day case rate was 530 per 100,000 people, as of Monday, measuring the previous seven day’s data. That case rate has quadrupled since the numbers seen at the beginning of July.

Sampson’s 14-day case rate for July 4-17 was 135.4 per 100,000 people, up a sizable amount from the 91.3 per 100,000 rate seen in the two-week period prior to that. The 135.4 per 100,000 people is the same exact rate as Sampson had in the June 24 report, and higher than the rate of 97.6 per 100,000 people in the June 10 report. Before that, the rate stood at 229.8 per 100,000 people in the May 13 report.

Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 115 as of Aug. 6, a number that has risen by just one in the past month and a half.

According to the numbers, the percent of U.S. counties at each level include: 73.32% at high; 16.43% at substantial; 5.68% at moderate; and 4.53% at low. The number of counties across the nation experiencing “high transmission” has increased by more than 12% since a week ago.

Sampson saw 200 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a number that continues to rise.

There were 105 new cases in Sampson the previous week before that, up from 81 new cases the week before that and the 60 new cases three weeks ago. That 60 cases was double the amount from two weeks prior, roughly a month ago.

With key metrics from the CDC and North Carolina showing increasing COVID-19 spread, health officials have urged vaccinations as being critically important to slow the spread of the virus.

Approximately 37% have attained full vaccination status in Sampson County and 42% of the county’s population is at least partially vaccinated. Specifically in Sampson, 26,443 first doses and 23,758 second doses had been administered as of Monday, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

According to the dashboard, as of Monday, the state had administered nearly 10 million doses to date — 47% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated (51% partially); 58% of those 18 and up are fully vaccinated (62% partially); 55% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated (60% partially); and 84% of the 65 and up population are fully vaccinated (87% partially).

Those numbers have changed very little in recent weeks.

Statewide as of Monday, there were 3,863 newly-reported cases in North Carolina, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. The state had tallied 13,759 deaths as of Monday. There were 1,946 hospitalizations on Monday, a number that has risen dramatically in recent weeks.

Most U.S. states and jurisdictions are experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission fueled by the spread of the highly contagious B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, according to health officials. On July 27, the CDC announced updated Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention Strategies based on emerging evidence of that Delta variant.

The data in the CDC map is meant to be used by individuals, businesses and community organizations, and public officials as a tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to take to slow the spread of the virus.

Counties in high and substantial areas of COVID transmission according the CDC need to do even more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities; counties should encourage vaccination and follow all CDC and NCDHHS guidance for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

To find a vaccine in your area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool at myspot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.

Community Health Day

An upcoming Community Health Day Event is designed to celebrate the community while extending an incentive to unvaccinated residents to get that shot in the arm, as new cases continue to rise in Sampson and across North Carolina.

The Sampson County Health Department-hosted Community Health Day Event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Sampson Community College, located at 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton. The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Health Department will be assisted by various county departments and local health agencies as part of the free family-friendly event. The festivities will include food trucks, bounce houses, live entertainment, music, health screenings, and a COVID vaccination station.

“The purpose of the event is to simply provide a safe, family-friendly environment for us all to be able to enjoy community again, while also encouraging everyone to do their part in fighting against COVID and ensuring we are all safe,” stated Health Director Wanda Robinson.

The event will provide various health screenings, and Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J vaccines to unvaccinated persons. Persons who receive their first vaccination shot will receive a $25 gift card.

“We understand the importance of increasing our vaccination numbers as we begin to see a rise in the positivity rate throughout the state and nation; therefore, we will continue to make sure the public has access to the vaccines and are continuously educated as we proceed ahead,” Robinson stated.

Testing vendors selected

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has selected two medical testing vendors with experience operating K-12 testing programs, MAKO Medical and Concentric by Ginkgo, that will be available to provide COVID-19 testing services to all North Carolina schools. In accordance with CDC guidance, K-12 schools are strongly encouraged to participate in the StrongSchoolsNC: K-12 COVID-19 Testing Program and require students, teachers and staff wear masks indoors in all K-12 schools.

“School-based testing for COVID-19 is one of the key strategies to getting our children safely back into the classroom, and NCDHHS will help every North Carolina school get the resources they need to have a strong testing program,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary Susan Gale Perry. “In addition to testing, the best way to ensure that students are in the classroom learning is to encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated and wear masks when in our schools.”

School-based testing for COVID-19 can help protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19 by helping to quickly detect the virus within our schools and reduce the risk of further transmission. Participation in the school testing program is available to all schools, public and private. The program is designed to support local flexibility in building a testing plan that meets local testing needs and CDC guidance.

In partnership with local schools, vendors are available to provide end-to-end testing services, including: acquiring testing supplies, receiving parent or guardian consent for a student to be tested, administering COVID-19 tests, interpreting test results and communicating results to individuals, parents and guardians, and, as applicable, local and state health departments.

To date, 44 school districts, 47 charter schools and 48 independent schools have opted to participate in the school testing program. Eighty-one public school districts and charters have chosen to receive financial support to hire additional school health team staff to support COVID-19 testing and other school-based health services. Schools are being onboarded to the testing program on a rolling basis and are encouraged to opt-in no later than Sept. 13, 2021.

K-12 schools are encouraged to review the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit online.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Don’t wait to vaccinate. For more information about the vaccines and to find a vaccine location near you, visit myspot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).