Forging a ‘classic’ bond

Robert Cashwell works on the finishing touches of his 1930 Model A Sudan. An early view of one of their restorations. Robert Cashwell works on the interior during a restoration. Robert Cashwell, 95, poses after completing a restoration. He and his daughter, Kathleen Squibb, have worked on antique and classic cars, forging a bond over the years.

AUTRYVILLE — Kathleen Squibb and Robert Cashwell are daughter and father pair who spend their days bonding together through cars.

Squibb is a retired teacher who worked at Clinton High while Cashwell, who’s 95 years old, is a U.S. Navy World War II veteran. The duo have been restoring old cars for many years, something that started as a passion project and since then has grown into a deep love for both of them.

“We started doing little things — I have a house here in Autryville and we remodeled it,” Squibb said. “Then my sister asked us to paint her house after that and we kind of started there. My dad has a 1930 Model A Sedan that he’s had for almost 60 years.”

“Then in the early 90s he brought a 1930s Model A Coupe but he had never restored it,” Squibb continued. “So after we finished with my sister’s work I said, ‘Well dad, you’ve been talking about restoring that Model A for long time, so let’s do it’and he said ‘Ok.’”

That was the first of many the two of them would work on together, their recent project being a 1950s Ford.

“After we took it completely apart, we stripped all the paint off the body, we primed and cleaned it and had a friend of ours repaint it for us,” Squibb said. “Then I put upholstery and headliner back in it and then we put all the working parts back together like the motor and the works.”

“Now it’s his favorite car and he drives it all the time,” she added. “After that, he said lets redo the Sedan and, like him, I said ‘Ok.’”

Since then the two have worked on many cars not only for themselves, but for friends who have old cars as well. It was a process that grew her love of similar cars as she’s become a mechanic and bought her own car from that era. Along the way, it’s forged a deeper bond between the two of them.

“A lot my dad’s friends have old cars and know how to drive them, but not how to tune or fix them up — that’s why they came to us,” Squibb said. “I’ve learned a lot of mechanical stuff thanks to this. I started out handing them tools and now I get grungy and dirty along with them.”

“But that wasn’t enough so then I had to buy me one, so I got myself a 1931 Model A Roadster,” she added. “So between his two, mine and all his friends that brought their cars over for us to work on, we’ve just sort of formed a real strong bond and we play in the shop, at least that’s what we call it.”

It’s a shop the two of them jokingly, but affectionately, refer to as “Dad’s Garage.”

“I just like spending time with my dad and learning new things,” Squibb said. “It’s a thing where I just enjoy being with him and I’m in a situation where I can spend time with him now that I’m retired. I just really enjoy the time with him and I’ve learned so much, but not just about cars — but about family, history and life.”

Squibb also mentioned her brother-in-law George Tyndall, who also assists in many of the projects.

“He helps my dad a lot with his painting and that type of stuff,” Squibb said. “If we ever need a second opinion, George has always been there if we needed him for anything. My dad has six girls and George is like a son to him and he’s been a great help to us.”

