Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 3 — Quintin Tyquan Faison, 24, of 852 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 3 — Charity Lane Cagle, 35, of 2110 Ashe Ave., Dunn, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 3 — Mary Emmerlee Lett, 81, of 1157 Barker Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 3 — Darius Wilson Highsmith, 20, of 3701 Wright Bridge Road, Garland, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. No bond set; court date is Oct. 26.

• Aug. 4 — William Maurice Moore, 23, of 1368 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 4 — Demetrio Aguirre, 418 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with sexual battery and trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 26.

• Aug. 4 — Philip Michael Thomas Moore, 32, of 416 Douglas Ave., Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 4 — Justin Scott Odom, 28, of 400 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 5 — Freddie Allen English, 35, of 64 Dick Wrench Lane, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 5 — James Clifton Owens, 53, of Butler Court, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 6 — Brian Timothy Alexander Bishop, 41, of Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 6 — Percy Sherman Chestnutt, 48, of 5081 Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with communcating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 6 — Nicole Lynn Johnson, 33, of 641 Sinclair Lake Road, Newton Grove, was charged with injury to real property and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 6 — Andrew Kaleb Carter, 31, of 416 Worley Road, Salemburg, was charged with three counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property, along with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and safecracking. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 7 — Justin Scott Williams, 23, of 210 Covenant Lane, Godwin, was charged with assault by strangulation and battery of unborn child. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 7 — NehemiahJerrell Armwood, 25, of 106 Somerset Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intending to kill inflicting serious injury, located wanted person and order for arrest. No bond or court date listed.

• Aug. 7 — Aquil Saamir Allen, 19, of 206 W. Clinton St., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 25.

• Aug. 7 — Roosevelt Butler, 68, of 219 Bernice Road, Clinton, was charged with stalking, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 9.

• Aug. 7 — Matthew Monroe Matthis, 27, of 34 Blessing Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Aug. 20.

• Aug. 8 — Ronald Letrail Joyner, 38, of 40 East 4th St., Garland, was charged with located wanted person, order for arrest and trespassing. Bond set at $25,500; court date is Aug. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.