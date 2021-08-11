Charges brought in Wiggins murder

CLINTON — Wednesday afternoon the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office announced that Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49, has been formally served with a warrant for an open count of murder of his late wife Kiara Rene Wiggins.

Members of the sheriff’s office met with District Attorney Erie Lee on Aug. 9 to discuss the case and from there the recommendation came to obtain the warrant for the murder. Wiggins had his first appearance before a district court judge Wednesday morning. He is being held without bond and has requested court appointed counsel.

“The State Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet listed an exact cause of death, but reported Kiara Renee Wiggins died of homicidal means,” a release says from the sheriff’s office.

“My Office, along with the District Attorney’s office will continue to work together to bring Kiara’s family the closure and justice deserved. I ask for continued prayers for her family moving forward and know they will find the comfort needed through community support,” said Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

Prior to this indictment Carl Wiggins was charged with multiple other felonies stemming from a multi county car chase with a stolen vehicle after he became a person of interest in regards to his wife’s whereabouts. Wiggins has been coming in and out of prison since the 1990s, with a plethora of charges from assault to drug offenses.

“The District Attorney’s office will also soon be in contact with the family of Kiara Wiggins and provide them with the victims rights services they are entitled to and deserved during this difficult time,” said Lee.

“I would like to thank the family of Kiara for showing strength and support throughout this entire investigation. More so, I would to thank them for their extreme patience and understanding through this entire process” said Lt. Marcus Smith in the release.

Kiara Wiggins went missing two months ago, and her body was found on Boykin Bridge Road Monday of last week. She was 39 years old and lived in Roseboro.

Family said that they lost contact with Kiara Wiggins around June 9, and had not seen her since then. They contacted the sheriff’s office to report her missing on June 18.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.