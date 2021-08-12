Another shot from Fred Beaujeu-Dufour, local photographer, for the “Faces of Sampson” project. Visitors to Downtown Clinton will be able to see a public art exhibit that looks back at them, with “Faces of Sampson” depicting just that in local windows, from local photographer Fred Beaujeu-Dufour. The exhibit will continue in the future.

CLINTON — Bringing a vibrant and artistic look to Clinton was the driving inspiration for a downtown project called “Faces of Sampson.”

“Faces of Sampson” is a public art exhibit that aims to add beauty in Sampson County by filling empty window spaces of Downtown Clinton with photography. The idea was proposed by the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee and, after several months of pitching the idea to business owners, the first window was secured.

Johnny Pridgen gave the OK for his building, located at 100 Fayetteville St. in Clinton, to be the site of those faces.

“Mr. Pridgen’s windows offer a very visible location for Downtown Clinton’s first public art exhibit, which uses photography to create an interesting vibrant space in our Downtown,” Mary Rose, Clinton planning director and Main Street manager.

“The desire of the committee was to draw positive attention to the diversity in Sampson County, while also celebrating our diversity during what has been a challenging time for our community and country during the COVID pandemic,” Rose stated.

Fred Beaujeu-Dufour, a local photographer, was the first to contribute to the “Faces of Sampson” and shared thoughts on being part of the project.

“I was honored to be the first photographer featured in this exhibit,” Beaujeu-Dufour said. “We have very talented photographers in this community and I am excited to see what is showcased next. It was so much fun to take portraits of so many different Sampson County folks.”

Rose also pointed out that the Design Committee reached out to members of the local Shutterbugs photography group, with hopes that they’ll do annual photo exhibits for Downtown Clinton.

“We have met with several members of the Shutterbugs, which included President Ann Butler,” Rose said. “They seemed very enthusiastic about the future possibilities of displaying photographs in Downtown Clinton and we look forward to working with them as soon as the Spring of 2022.”

Butler said she was excited when Rose reached out to solicit the work of the Shutterbugs for the public project.

“I was thrilled when Mary Rose reached out to me regarding the downtown photography exhibit to ask if the Sampson County Shutterbugs might have interest in participating starting in the 2022 exhibition,” Butler said. “It is truly an exciting opportunity.”

The Shutterbugs are photography enthusiasts, all of whom have completed at least one photography class at Sampson Community College through Continuing Education, Butler stated.

“Several years ago we organized a club under the leadership of our first instructor, Gloria Edwards, and since then we have travelled throughout North Carolina and beyond, capturing the beauty of our world through the lens of our cameras,” she continued.

“We have enjoyed the fellowship and enthusiasm of more than 40 participants at one time or another,” Butler added.

Butler said she was able to reach out to several members of the Shutterbugs, who showed interest in participating in future exhibits.

“As current president of the Shutterbugs, I recently pulled together key leaders of the club to ask about their interest in participating in the downtown project and great enthusiasm was expressed,” Butler said. “Currently, 12 great photographers have confirmed their desire to participate and we will soon meet to discuss the focus of a 2022 exhibition. We are excited to be afforded this opportunity.”

Rose reciprocated that enthusiasm, and said the new venture is another step in Clinton’s public art offerings, which adorn alleyways, greenspaces, sidewalks, building facades and even recycling trucks and dumpsters.

“The Clinton Main Street Program has proven over the last several years it is important to bring vibrant displays of art and activities to our downtown in order to attract not only visitors, but citizens of Clinton and Sampson County, who will in turn think of downtown fondly when they are shopping and seeking other services downtown,” Rose explained.

In addition to the public art projects, Rose pointed to the downtown-centric events that have been going strong and are set to continue. They include the “Mystery Masterpieces” fundraising event to be held in January 2022, along with “Brunch & Bows” annually held on Small Business Saturday and “Christmas in the City.”

“Making our Downtown an attractive place to visit helps introduce shoppers to our small businesses, which is important to maintaining our current businesses and attracting new businesses to our downtown,” Rose attested.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.