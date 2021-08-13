County acquires Roseboro property

ROSEBORO — The former Blue Diamond property in Roseboro, located near the old Hwy 24 turnoff on the western side of town, has been acquired by the county.

This week Sampson County officials announced their purchase of the 20.5-acre property is zoned Light Industrial. The property includes a stand-alone office building plus manufacturing warehouse facilities.

“Developing this business park will allow more residents in the western part of the county to work closer to home,” said Stephen Barrington, Sampson County Economic Development Director in a release.

“In addition, we anticipate that its growth will spur new private investment in other areas of the county.”

The approval for the acquisition was given in the Spring of this year by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

“The acquisition of the former Blue Diamond property is important to the county’s efforts to expand non-residential growth opportunities across the county,” said Sampson County Commissioner Jerol Kivett, who also noted that “the acquisition fits into the strategic vision of the Board of Commissioners”.

Current expectations is that the property will become a small business park consisting of office and light industrial companies. SCED staff are working diligently with engineers to create a site plan to market the property.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners continues to demonstrate their interest and investment in economic development,” said County Manager Ed Causey.

“The Board understands the direct correlation between their investment in economic development and the growth in the non-residential tax base that in turn funds the County’s programs and services, and financially supports infrastructure, schools, and other Board of Commissioner priorities.”

