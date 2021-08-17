Back to School with Clinton PD

The Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department shared hot dogs with the community. From left: Officer Antwan Weathersby and Officer Dolan Grady. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent One of Clinton’s K9s, with Officer Antwan Weathersby, was out for pictures with the children. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department shared hot dogs with the community at Newkirk Park. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The Clinton Fire Department was out with the Clinton Police Department for their meet and greet at Newkirk Park Friday night. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Despite the heat and humidity Friday night, families gathered at Newkirk Park to spend some time with the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Fire Department.

“This is a wonderful event, and we have been doing it over the years,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, as he enjoyed a hot dog. “It’s just our continued effort to be sure that the citizens and police know that we are all in this together.”

Earlier in the month there was a planned night of fun, which is held across the country, called National Night Out. This year it was rained out, so they decided to move the event to a Friday night.

“That’s the only way that we can solve issues that we face — by working together,” said Starling. “This is our continued effort to do that and we always see new faces and they get to see our new faces in police and fire.”

Clinton Fire Department had a truck out there for the kids to see, and kept the dunking booth full of water.

Children were scattered all over the park, playing basketball, squirting each other with water guns, running around and enjoying the afternoon.

“We always enjoy getting out into the community,” said City Manager Tom Hart. “I think it is more important than ever for police officers and the police department to have one on one relationships with members of the community.”

Starling also mentioned that they had their kids police academy, and this was a final outing for them as well.

“We believe that our youth is our future,” said Starling. “This is probably the youngest group that I have seen coming here. We are excited.”

“We hope that this, and future events like it, will continue to forge those relationships, and make them stronger,” said Hart.

“It’s going good, and we knew it would be hard to get a lot of kids out here as there’s a lot going on in the county, and with it being so hot,” said Interim Police Chief Anthony Davis.

Davis said that he felt like they had a good turn out.

Next year, there are plans in the works to have a Back to School event at the Bellamy Park, he said. Typically it’s fireworks at Royal Lane Park, National Night Out at Newkirk Park, and then using Bellamy.

“Since the National Night Out got canceled, we wanted to cook the food and get it out to the community,” said Davis. “It’s about getting to know the kids and building those relationships.”

Ariel Nunez is a Clinton Police officer, who was out spending time with the kids.

“Being out here is awesome, interacting with the community, the kids, being seen,” he said. “Letting people know that we are out here for them.”

“I’ve seen a good amount of people showing up, especially with the day and time we are in,” he said.

Nunez has been with the Clinton PD for a little over six years.

“I’m loving it,” he said. “We are having a good time and enjoying that the sun is going down.”

