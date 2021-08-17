Leading Sampson: Herb Sanderson

When he was approached about joining the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees, Herb Sanderson knew it was the right choice. His father, Robert, previously served for 22 years before, so Sanderson’s assumption of the position seemed appropriate. Sanderson also spent several years as a school administrator.

Sanderson is the son of educators. As such, has seen and understands the impact of education since his childhood — knows it can change lives. Sanderson’s exposure to the importance of education as a child and throughout his own career has proven to make him an asset to the SCC Board of Trustees.

“My parents were both educators and from an early age, and they instilled the importance of education. I think that an education can improve lives and the lifestyles of many,” Sanderson shared.

Sanderson says participating as a member of the Board of Trustees allows him to be a part of an organization where new ideas become a reality. Sanderson says the changes and additions made at SCC over the past years can be credited to the hard work of campus administration, staff, and Trustees.

President of Sampson Community College, Dr. Bill Starling, says that Sanderson has proven to be an excellent addition to the Board of Trustees.

“Herb shares in our collective belief that community colleges, and our own SCC, provides important opportunities for young people who want to make a better life for themselves and their family. He is always approachable and encouraging to our staff and faculty. I don’t’ know of a better ambassador for southern Sampson than Herb,” Starling commented.

As a Trustee, Sanderson says the impact is not always immediate. But every vote and discussion had in meetings is done with students’ best interests in mind.

“You are never quite sure of the impact you’re making, but it’s knowing that with every vote you cast, it is in the best interest of the students and the College. You hope that your vote will make a difference in the lives of others,” Sanderson remarked. “I hope students will ‘Begin here, Go anywhere’ at SCC, but will one day return and make Sampson County home.”

Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, says Sanderson assumed his father’s role with grace and been an additional wealth of knowledge for the board.

“Herb continues the legacy of his family’s commitment to education, and he brings the perspective of southern Sampson County to the Board. He understands the economic fabric of the county and how important education and training are to the business interests,” Turlington stated.

Sanderson enters board meetings with education in mind and student needs as the number one priority. He hopes that, as decisions are made, students’ educational experiences are positively impacted and allow them to flourish in Sampson County and beyond.