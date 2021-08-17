Habitual felon sentenced to five years

A local man with a history of drug convictions was sentenced to a minimum of five and a half years in prison stemming from felony drug offenses in recent years. Prosecutors outlined three separate Sampson County traffic stops between January 2018 and September 2020 during which the man attempted to dispose of illegal substances.

Martize Alexander Blue, 47, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of possession of heroin and admitted the status of habitual felon on Aug. 9, 2021 in Sampson County Superior Court. He was sentenced to an active term of imprisonment of a minimum of 67 months (5 years, 7 months) and a maximum of 93 months (7 years, 9 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

District Attorney Ernie Lee issued a press release detailing the case against Blue. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Barnes.

According to the release, the state’s evidence showed that on Jan. 11, 2018, Deputy Tim Bass with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle cross the center line several times. A check of the registration plate showed the vehicle registered to Blue, whose driver’s license was revoked. Bass initiated blue lights to conduct a traffic stop and reportedly observed the driver’s left arm come out of the driver’s window and an object leave his hand.

The item was located and identified as a blue and silver Red Bull can, which had a screw-on top with a false compartment, according to the District Attorney’s release. Bass opened the can and observed three plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine at the bottom of the can. The NC State Crime Lab confirmed the substance to be cocaine, the evidence showed.

According to prosecutors, on April 9, 2018, Deputy Joshua Akers observed a Nissan Altima with a burnt-out license plate light and initiated a traffic stop. The driver kept driving and Akers observed the driver hold his hand out of the window “and tear up plastic bags and pour what appeared to be a controlled substance out the window. The driver crossed the center line several times and continued to pour substances out of the window.”

The driver came to a stop and was removed from the vehicle. Akers observed a plastic bag of brown powder fall from the driver’s lap and fall to the ground. The driver was identified as Blue. “He indicated he used methamphetamine and heroin and was trying to dump everything out of the window,” the release stated. The NC State Crime Lab again confirmed one of the substances located was heroin.

In the third case, on Sept. 12, 2020, Deputy Norwood Blanchard stopped a driver for no license plate light and observed the driver throw something out the passenger side window. The driver was again identified as Blue. During a subsequent search, Blanchard located a small plastic bag with a gray powder that the defendant stipulated was heroin.

Prosecutors noted that Blue has been convicted of numerous drug offenses since 1996, including possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Specifically, a look at state court records shows that Blue was convicted of being a habitual felon and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance back in 2009. He served five and a half years in prison and was released in early 2015. He was remanded back to prison after a partial revocation of his post-release status, serving another three months, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Prior to his five-year prison stint, Blue was convicted a slew of times in Harnett and Cumberland counties from 1995-2007, most of them drug-related, court records show.

“The prosecution of drug offenses continues to be a priority for this office,” Lee stated, expressing his appreciation for local law enforcement’s fight against drug offenses. “Many people and their families in our community are adversely affected by addiction. This district attorney and this office will continue to seek substantial active sentences for those who participate in these offenses.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.