Tart returns home to CHS

Geoffrey Tart as a young Dark Horse during his marching band days. Geoffrey Tart stands beside one of the drum majors, Andrew Usher, during a recent band camp. Geoffrey Tart with his mentor, Ed Taylor, the longtime Dark Horses band director who grew Tart's love for band.

“Coming back to the place where you graduated from is something many people don’t get the opportunity to do. So when that opportunity arose and it came forth, I took it as it was meant to be.” — Geoffrey Tart, new Director of Bands for CHS

CLINTON — Clinton High alum Geoffrey Tart will be returning to his old marching grounds this coming school year as the new Director of Bands for the Dark Horses.

“First of all, it is wonderful to be back home, working at the school where you were a part of an awesome band program,” Tart said. “Now at the helm of the program, I just want to continue the legacy that I was a part of.

“Ed Taylor was my director and I learned a lot of what it meant to be a part of a legacy and to be apart of something that the community, state and nation knew about,” Tart continued. “So being a part of teaching that history and legacy, needless to say, I am very excited about that.”

Before reuniting with the Dark Horses, Tart was the Director of Bands at Hobbton High, where he had been since starting there in 1999-2000. During his time there,Then one day he noticed advertisements about CHS needing a new Director of Bands and, when the chance to return home arose, he couldn’t pass it up.

“Going home is the best thing I can say about why I choose to pursue this,” Tart said. “Coming back to the place where you graduated from is something many people don’t get the opportunity to do. So when that opportunity arose and it came forth, I took it as it was meant to be. I always try to look at things as a higher power and God saw fit for me to be here.”

“I feel like I’m at home and I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Tart added.

Even though the school year hasn’t started yet, Tart has already been working steadily with the Dark Horse Band.

“I came in and we have reestablished leadership and drum major positions,” Tart said.

“The band show for this year is titled ‘A tribute to Charles Schulz,’ who was the designer and write for Charlie Brown,” Tart stated. “So the show itself is something I had to come in and design myself since the kids haven’t marched much in band this year because of COVID.”

Tart also noted that the choice for designing the show about Schulz held a special meaning to him and was what he wants to teach as Director of Bands.

“I wanted to pick a show that could be fun to do and also because of the Charles Schulz philosophy,” Tart remarked. “It asks can you name people like who won the Heisman trophy or who has won the most whatever. Then the next part questions if someone could name their favorite teacher or the person that has helped them most in life. It tries to show people what the most important things and people in their lives are.”

“What the most important parts and the most important things to someone are some of the smallest things,” he said. “I think it’s important to recognize that, especially coming out of what we’re dealing with right now.”

Reflecting on his decorated years at Hobbton and looking toward his move to Clinton, Tart summed up his homecoming like this: “I guess a Dark Horse is returning to the stable.”

