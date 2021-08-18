Town revival continues with Bea’s

A table filled with an assortment of local goods greets those who walk in the Bea’s Country Store. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Acting Mayor Grayson Spells grins ear to ear after his haul with Bea’s Country Store owner Debbie Jones. Spell was their first customer. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent An inside look at some on the many items that can be found at Bea’s Country Store. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Jack Crumpler, staff member at Bea’s, makes an alcohol sale — a first, as alcohol has never been sold from any store in Autryville’s history. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent A look at the exterior of Bea’s Country Store, Autryville’s latest addition.

“This has been a huge accomplishment for the town. Bea’s Country Store will surely become a staple of Autryville… The town is so proud of everyone’s hard work that was involved in this business as well as the Wild Magnolia Florist” — Grayson Spell, acting mayor for Autryville

AUTRYVILLE — As part of an ongoing effort to help rebuild their home, members in Autryville continue to uplift their town by bringing in new places. They did that again just this past weekend with the grand opening of Bea’s Country Store.

Located at 101 E. Williams St., right in the heart of downtown Autryville, it’s the second place to open up on the strip attached to Big Daddy’s Grill following the opening of Wild Magnolia Florist a few months ago. Now Bea’s will be its next door neighbor and locals will be able to find all their general needs there.

Fresh locally-grown produce, groceries, local goods, home decor and lottery tickets are just a few things people can expect to find. Of course there’s hoop cheese as well, a common staple of old-fashioned country stores.

Bea’s also has a few surprises as they have off-premise alcohol sales, a first for any store in Autryville’s history.

“After years of work from our town Board of Commissioners and NC Senator Brent Jackson, this is the first store in the history of Autryville to be permitted to sell alcohol,” Acting Mayor Grayson Spell said.

“This has been a huge accomplishment for the town,” he said. “Bea’s Country Store will surely become a staple of Autryville.”

The owner of Bea’s, Debbie Jones, is no stranger to running a business in Autryville either as she is also the current owner of Big Daddy’s Grill, where’s she’s been for 12 years.

“I’m from Eastover originally, I came down here 12 years ago and this is more like my town than my hometown because I’m here more than there,” Jones said with a chuckle. “I love the people and the town and I wanted to do something to help the town come back.”

“That’s why I did this because the town needs to grow. It’s a dying town, but it’s coming back and that was my motive for opening Bea’s,” she added.

Bea’s Country Store will operate seven days a week, including from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Jones did highlight that those hours are temporary and subject to change.

“The town is so proud of everyone’s hard work that was involved in this business as well as the Wild Magnolia Florist, owned by Debbie Baxley, daughter of longtime Mayor Patricia Williams, and Amy Brewer, that opened next door a few months ago,” Spell said.

“These three ladies saw that our vacant downtown needed to be brought back to life and they took it upon themselves to make that happen,” Spell added.

Jones also gave thanks to those who helped bring Bea’s into reality, something she noted wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“I just want to thank the staff of Bea’s County Store and Big Daddy’s Grill,” Jones said, “along with a few others like Shannon Williams, Dakota Coffman, Ashton Horne, Debbie and Richard Baxley, Amy Brewer and Kay Faircloth.”

“These are just a few of the many people that helped me to bring Bea’s here,” she added. “I know I left a lot more out, but I just wanted to thank them and everyone else I missed for helping me. I couldn’t have made it without them.”

