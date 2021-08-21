As Delta soars, SRMC pleads to get vaccine

Find a Vaccine Finding a Vaccine is easy. Locate a vaccine nearest you by visiting vaccines.gov Sampson County COVID-19 Vaccine Locations: • SampsonRMC Vaccine Clinic — 522 Beaman St., Clinton Walk-in clinic, no appointment needed Hours: Every Tuesday 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Moderna age 18+) | Every Thursday 2-4 p.m. (Pfizer age 12+) • Walmart — 1415 Sunset Ave., Clinton Appointment required, call 910-592-1208 • Goshen Medical Center — 906 U.S. 421, Clinton Appointment required, call 910-592-1462 • Clinton Drug Company — 307 Beaman St, Clinton Appointment required, call 910-592-8444 • CVS Pharmacy — 507 College St., Clinton Walk in or call 910-592-1538 • Walgreens Co. — 601 College St., Clinton | 218 E Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Roseboro Walk in or call 910-592-4058 (Clinton) or 910-525-5100 (Roseboro) • Sampson County Health Department — 360 County Complex Road, Clinton Walk in and appointments available every Monday and Friday. For more information, call 91-490-1056 or 910-592-1131. • CommWell Health of Salemburg — 500 S. Fayetteville St, Salemburg Appointments required, call 1-877 WELL ALL (1-877-935-5255)

As Sampson County sees increased cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, local hospital officials are issuing a dire call to action, pleading with members of the community to get vaccinated while citing statistics that are going south quickly.

Sampson’s case rate is six times what it was a month ago, nearly all involving unvaccinated individuals and 100% of local infections being Delta, while hospitalizations across the state have risen for 11 straight weeks.

“There is still low acceptance, primarily among the youth and young adult populations, to becoming vaccinated,” a press release Friday from Sampson Regional Medical Center read.

Hospital resources across the country are again strained due to increased patient volume related to the COVID-19 virus. The average age for hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 44 years old, a dramatic decrease compared to hospitalizations during the first wave, local hospital officials said.

Sampson Regional Medical Center is now seeing more young and middle-aged adults who are unvaccinated, and is urging the community for help in reversing what is becoming a more disturbing and dangerous trend by the day.

“We’re experiencing a dramatic increase in the Delta variant COVID-19 infections in our community and state. In our community, 100% of COVID infections are Delta, and it’s hospitalizing younger patients than seen with the Alpha variant,” said Dr. Shawn Howerton, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer at Sampson Regional. “Daily, we receive regional data on hospitalizations due to COVID-19; the trends we see for occupied ICU beds and ventilator usage concern me deeply.”

As of Aug. 19, regional data shows an increase in hospital census and vent capacity comparable to the peak experienced earlier in the year. The statewide COVID hospitalizations totaled 3,147 as of Friday, with nearly 80 consecutive days of increasing hospitalizations.

According to Sampson Regional officials, daily regional analysis of most current data shows that 71% of all staffed ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients. This region is using 94% of its staffed ICU beds. Additionally, COVID patients occupy 22.4% of general adult beds in the region, with the overall bed capacity reaching 83%. The region is at 35% of its vent capacity, now exceeding the percent capacity used during the winter peak, according to state statistics cited by Sampson Regional officials.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, less than half the total population (48%) in North Carolina is fully vaccinated, while 53% has received one dose.

Sampson’s vaccinations trend well behind the state, at 38% fully vaccinated (24,339) and 43% partially (27,629), as of Friday, according to the NCDHHS.

Across the state, those vaccinations include 59% of the adult population being fully vaccinated, while 64% has received at least one dose. Vaccinations for ages 12 and up include 61% with at least one dose and 56% fully vaccinated, while ages 65 and up include 88% and 85%, respectively.

The concern, Howerton pointed out, is that the region has not yet reached the peak in terms of total hospitalizations, yet hospitals are approaching or exceeding the same bed and vent capacity used during the height of the Alpha variant.

“These numbers are very troubling when comparing to where we were during the peak of the Alpha variant. To put this into perspective, 50% of ICU beds were used during the winter peak compared to 71% occupied now. In addition, as mentioned, we have already exceeded the vent capacity, which is now at 35%,” explained Howerton.

“Barring some interventions, the current projections show that your community hospital will likely have more hospitalized COVID patients within the next two weeks than it has averaged throughout the height of the pandemic,” Howerton stated in an oped penned to The Sampson Independent (see Howerton’s full oped on page 4 of today’s edition). “We’ve now reached the peak we saw during the winter with no end in sight.”

With the start of school imminent, vaccination of those age 12 and up is still lagging. Of Sampson County individuals ages 12 and up, only 38% are fully vaccinated, again trending well behind the rest of the state. The highest spread of cases and bad outcomes is happening in counties with low vaccination rates, hospital officials noted. Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths have been among the unvaccinated, hospital officials said.

As COVID cases continue rising, hospitals across the country face difficult decisions to suspend elective procedures and adjust hospital operations to manage supply and staffing resources for the care of COVID patients. During the winter peak, some hospitals throughout the country did not have enough ventilators for all patients needing them.

“Of all the challenging decisions we’ve made in the last year, choosing who gets a ventilator hasn’t been one of them,” said Howerton. “It’s scary to already see that on the horizon.”

As the vaccination rate stalls in Sampson County and across the country, the number of COVID cases continues rising.

Sampson’s 14-day case rate was 844 per 100,000 people, as of Friday, measuring the previous seven day’s data. That case rate is more than six times the rate seen one month ago. Sampson’s 14-day case rate for July 4-17 was 135.4 per 100,000 people, which was up a sizable amount from the 91.3 per 100,000 rate seen in the two-week period prior to that.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID in Sampson stands at 115, a total that has not changed in nearly two months.

Of the individuals hospitalized, the majority are unvaccinated. While breakthrough cases of Delta have been reported in vaccinated individuals, most experience mild symptoms that can be managed at home, comparable to a seasonal cold or flu infection.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are over 95% effective at preventing the Alpha variant COVID infections and 70-88% effective at preventing Delta variant infections, depending on the amount of virus in the community, according to health officials. Howerton emphasized that the two vaccines are more than 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 related hospitalization and death among those who become infected.

“It shows us just how valuable these vaccines are to ending this pandemic,” Howerton exclaimed.

For information on locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine in our community visit, www.SampsonRMC.org/VaccinateSampson.