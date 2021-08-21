Masks mandated by CCS

CLINTON — The Clinton City Schools Board of Education held an emergency virtual meeting Friday, unanimously accepting masking mandates inside all CCS buildings with some small exceptions.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends mask use indoors for all people, including students, teachers and staff in K-12 settings,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson said, while reading an insert from the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

“Children under 2 years of age should not wear a mask,” Johnson continued reading. “In general, people do not need to wear masks when outdoors. However, particularly in areas of substantial to high transmission, CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated.”

After reading those Aug. 18 updated guidelines from the toolkit, Johnson brought forth his new proposal regarding mask for the upcoming school term.

“To provide a safe, quality, in-person learning experience for our students — five days per week — and to provide a safe, quality, in-person work environment for our employees, Clinton City Schools will require all students, staff, parents and visitors to wear a mask while indoors and within a closed environment — such as classroom, offices, media centers, etc.,” Johnson said.

This new proposal, which goes into effect immediately, will mandate mask wearing inside all CCS buildings. However, this will not be required at all times as exceptions to wearing masks were also presented.

“Although Clinton City Schools strongly recommends that a mask be worn at all times while indoors, masks will not be required during short transitional times throughout the day, including arrival to school, transitions to another classroom, bathroom or area of the school facility and afternoon departure,” Johnson said.

“Clinton City Schools will not require masks indoors when students are engaged in physical activity,” he added.

During his proposal, Johnson also highlighted other bulletpoints within the toolkit that were exemptions to masking:

• People who due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability, including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance.

• Any individual under 2 years of age.

• All individuals who are actively eating or drinking.

• Anyone who is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible.

• Anyone who is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.

The mask opt-out form voted on during the board’s July special meeting is also still available for those that wish to not wear a mask. None of this, however, applies to public transportation as the CDC has issued an order that applies to all public transport including buses.

It states: “Regardless of the mask policy at school, all passengers and drivers should wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s Order.”

In accordance with that, CCS will require masks to be worn by all individuals being transported by any CCS school/activity bus.

After the proposal was given, the board voted to unanimously accept the new recommended guidelines outlined by the superintendent, with the understanding that the guidelines would be revisited and adjusted as often as needed as guidance from local, state, and federal public health officials and school data changes.

To get a complete breakdown of the new updates made to the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit, it can be found on the CCS website under the COVID-19 tab or by visiting covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open.

The CCS vote follows a split vote earlier this week by the Sampson County Schools Board of Education similarly mandating masks.

