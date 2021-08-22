Shots fired in Roseboro, one transported by EMS

ROSEBORO — More shots have been fired in Roseboro, with deputies having to respond to call around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

”Deputies responded to a gunshot victim at Kelsey Court,” said Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival they located a 33 year of old male victim with minor non life threatening injuries, he said.

“The victim and witnesses provided no information to officers and were uncooperative,” said Smith.

The victim was transported by EMS.

“At this time no further information is available and the investigation is on going,” Smith said.

This is now the second shooting in a month and half in Roseboro. The last was in Brantwood, with one of two victims passing away enroute to the hospital. That occurred on Saturday, July 3.