Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 17 — Christopher Dean Autry, 33, of 89 Megan Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date was Aug. 20.

• Aug. 17 — Tina Ann Brinson, 56, of 1030 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 23.

• Aug. 17 — Cajanda Tonae Jackson, 31, of 1225 Carroll Store Road, Autryville, was charged with simple assault and intimidation. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 17 — Ellis Jachin Wilson, 24, of 41 Jolivet Lane, Faison, was charged with fictitious tag, resisting public officer, driving while license revoked and order for arrest. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 17 — Edward Glyn Long, 40, of 176 Sams Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 7.

• Aug. 18 — Tyrek Dasha Melvin, 26, of 607 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, exceeding posted speed, fictitious/altered title/registration, driving/allowing to drive motor vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Aug. 20.

• Aug. 18 — Stephanie Marie Brooks, 45, of 4207 Aberdare Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $25,000; court date was Aug. 20.

• Aug. 18 — James Dexter Barrett, 58, of 466 Cannady Road, Harrells, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 19 — Christian Wayne Butler, 33, of 536 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, was charged with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 19 — Katherine Jean Strickland, 40, of 340 Moses Register Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 27.

• Aug. 20 — Andrew Kaleb Carter, 31, of 416 Worley Road, Salemburg, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 20 — John Troy Moore, 32, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 20 — Tyresse Montrel Kerr, 30, of 57 White Lake Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date was Aug. 20.

• Aug. 20 — Taliyah Monique Owens, 19, of 521 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 20 — Samantha Bailey Bradsher, 23, of 485 King Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of heroin, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and orders for arrest. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 20 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 56, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with injury to real property, second degree trespass and order for arrest. Bond set at $18,000; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 21 — Adrian Rodriguez, 32, of White Oak Church Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen property and order for arrest. Bond set at $200; court date is Oct. 6.

• Aug. 21 — Taliyah Monique Owens, 19, of 5451 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana up to half ounce. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 21 — Edwin Lloyd Matthis, 56, of 5968 Taylors Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 22 — David Jorge Krch, 41, of 165 Faison Road, Turkey, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 22 — Chandler Blake Mitchell, 29, of 851 Crumpler Mill Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.