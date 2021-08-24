Town narrows in on target areas; more talks to occur

TURKEY — Trying to find a starting point to begin the much-needed paving of streets in Turkey was the focal point during a recent town board meeting. Ultimately, town officials tentatively narrowed the potential target areas to East Faison Avenue, Carroll Street and Herring Street, with talks set to continue.

“We can probably just throw all of them into a hat and pick one out,” Mayor Pro Tem Rudy Blackburn said, jokingly in regards to which streets to consider first.

“I’m not averse to that,” Mayor Max Pope said, continuing the joke.

While the discussion started with light humor, the town commissioners proceeded to brainstorm ideas on where to start and which roads needed work most.

“The best thing for us to do is probably figure out where the most traffic is and start from there,” Commissioner Mike Smith said.

“That was my thought, as well, when I was thinking about this the other day,” Commissioner Tony Moore reiterated. “And I agree that looking at high-traffic areas may be our places to look first.”

With that being the basis, commissioners tried to find a common consensus between the top three roads that would be deemed priority. Another part of this topic was trying to figure cost into their selection of choices.

Currently, there is no bid out for a contractor to do the paving. Before voting on one, having an expert come survey the areas beforehand was the guidance.

“To get an idea of which direction we want to go on a bid, we need to look at how much money we have,” Smith said. “It’d be best to take our top three then have someone come look at all them together so we can try to get the best bang for our buck.”

“This will help up determine how much money we have to spend,” Smith added.

After consideration, the recurring top three areas between the members were chosen.

“Well it seems like the three places that are the recurring theme were East Faison Avenue, Carroll Street and Herring Street,” Moore said. “Why don’t we get them to look at those first and let them be our priorities and not necessarily in that order. Then we can just see where it lays after that.”

