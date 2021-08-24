CCS’ first day marked by excitement

Tresia Hudson, kindergarten teacher at LC Kerr, sits with her returning students during class. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Sunset Avenue School Principal Vanessa Brown, along with her teachers and staff, welcomes students back in style with dancing. Courtesy Photo The Sampson Middle School Dark Horse Mascot poses for a picture with sixth grade teacher Vanessa Garcia. ‘We’re going to work hard and have some fun as well along the way,’ Garcia said. Courtesy Photo New Sampson Middle School Media Coordinator Sarah Faison delivers a Chromebook to a student. Sampson Middle School is issuing a Chromebook or laptop to every student. Courtesy Photo

CLINTON — Loud bells, smiling teachers, departing parents and an endless sea of bustling youth was a common sight across Clinton Monday morning, which marked the return to school for Clinton City Schools.

Even with the threat of the Delta variant of COVID being an ever-present issue — the CCS Board of Education during an emergency meeting Friday mandated mask wearing, and expressed the need for caution — for teachers and staff at CCS, just having their students back meant more than anything.

“First of all, it’s just fantastic to have all of our students back in the classrooms where they belong,” Sampson Middle Principal Robert Turlington said. “Our teachers are excited and pumped just to have all their students in front of them and to really have true education moving forward.”

Thanks to donations by the Sampson Middle School PTSO, teachers, community members and faith organizations, as well as Simple Gift Grants, Sampson Middle School was able to provide all the school resources that every student would need to start out the school year, Turlington noted.

“I am excited about the kids being back full time,” Sunset Avenue School Principal Vanessa Brown said. “We can provide more for them when they’re in the building. There was a lot of things last year that we didn’t have control of and a lot of them were out and virtual.”

The prinicpals weren’t the only ones excited by the return of their students. Teachers were equally eager.

“We’ve got a lot of kids this year and I’m just excited for them to be here,” Brown continued. “I’m looking forward to a great year for students and staff. I think the staff is ready for things to be as close to normal as they can be and we are going to try really hard to make this year be just that — normal.”

“I’m excited about this new year starting; I just want us to get back to that sense of normalcy,” Butler Avenue teacher Jennifer Bland said. “It one of those things where we have to take it as we go, but still I’m just excited.”

“Just like everyone else here I’m excited, though I’m always excited about school,” Nikki Thompson, LC Kerr teacher, said with a chuckle. “But having a fresh group of kids in here that’s eager to learn and to be able to introduce them to new things, I am just super excited.

“We got a lot of things to show them and this is going to be a great year and we are going to have fun learning,” Thompson added. “That’s what it all about: Making it fun. We’re the foundation and if they learn to love school here, they’re going to love it when they get to those higher levels.”

While the administration, teachers and staff are all eager to have students back in person, there would be no school without the students. A few of those at Clinton High School were equally anticipating getting into halls and classrooms.

“Well it’s my senior year and I’m excited about starting this new school year and I’m excited that we are going to be slightly more ‘normal’ — five days a week,” Clinton High senior Lyana Wilson said. “We get to be more involved with clubs and stuff this year and I’m definitely excited about that.”

“I’m a little nervous because I haven’t been to school in like a year,” CHS student Jill Casey added. “I’m not sure how it’s going to go, and it’s something that’s going to take some getting use to again.”

“I’m excited because it’s also my senior year so I’m trying to live my life for the most I can before I graduate and enjoy the high school life together,” Jayda Worley, CHS senior, remarked. “Plus, to get to see a bunch of people that I haven’t seen in awhile too, that’s one of the things I’m most excited about.”

“For me, it’s simple,” said CHS student Andrew Usher. “I’m just really excited to be a part of the school and to be here with my friends so we can have a fun time again.”

