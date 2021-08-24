Sampson man facing rape, sexual assault charges

An investigation this month has yielded a dozen felony counts against a Sampson County man, who stands accused of rape, sexual assault and indecent liberties, according to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

On Aug. 3, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received information from a victim who reported that the suspect “had a sexual relationship with her while she was a minor,” the agency stated in a press release Tuesday. It is unclear when the alleged actions occurred.

“During the course of the investigation, enough probable cause was established” to charge Phillip Durwood Stanley, 53, of 653 Straw Pond School Road, Roseboro, in the case.

Stanley stands charged with rape of a child by an adult, sexual assault of a minor, six counts of statutory rape/sexual offense involving a minor and four counts of indecent liberties. Stanley was taken into custody by investigators on Friday and charged.

Bond was set in the amount of $1 million.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be released,” a Sheriff’s statement read.