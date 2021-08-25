On Aug. 17 and 19, Eastpointe’s Community Relations Team led Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training for all 24 members of the Clinton Police Department team — including leadership, officers, and staff — at Sampson Community College.

This is the second time the Clinton Police Department has committed to training all of its officers in MHFA. Last week’s classes served as a recertification for previously-trained officers.

Over the eight-hour course, MHFA teaches officers how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training shows the officers how to provide help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis.

Interim Police Chief Anthony Davis also emphasized how important this training is for officers’ mental health.

“Mental Health First Aid has been an important part of the Police Department’s training,” Davis stated. “In a year when [police] officer suicide has increased significantly, the Department wanted to incorporate training that would assist officers in recognizing their own mental health. This [training] will give them the ability to self-assess, cope with [law enforcement’s] daily stressors, and contribute to the community they serve. I appreciate the ongoing partnership that we have with Eastpointe and the professional training they provide.”

Eastpointe began offering MHFA in 2014. In the years since, the organization has trained law enforcement officers, probation and parole officers, Health Department staff, DSS staff, and community groups. Eastpointe has trained 123 people in Sampson County.

“Teaching this course is a crucial part of Eastpointe’s community education activities,” Eastpointe’s Director of Training and Community Relations Brooke Mickelson stated. “And now, as our communities are dealing with unprecedented levels of mental strain, it’s even more important that our law enforcement partners have these skills.”

For more information on the course, visit mentalhealthfirstaid.org or contact Eastpointe at training@eastpointe.net.