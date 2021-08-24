Foster parents needed; DSS holding session

CLINTON — The Sampson County Department of Social Services is hosting an information session on Saturday with hopes in draw in new foster parents to help children in the county.

Carlina Simmons, Social Work Program Manager for Foster Care and Adoption, said that right now in Sampson County there are 129 children in foster care.

“Anyone that is interested is definitely welcome to attend,” said Simmons.

The meeting is this Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m., and it will be an information session geared toward teaching potential foster parents about what to expect in getting involved in the foster parent setting. It will be held in the SC DSS lobby, located at 360 County Complex Road, Suite 100.

Topics covered will include everything from the beginning of the process to getting final certification. That certification comes through a 10-week class that is offered both in the evenings as well as on weekends, in hopes that parents that work are able to come out and get involved. The classes aren’t every day, and there’s plenty of support from DSS and the licensing social workers.

“We are heavily recruiting right now to get a good group of people who are interested in fostering children for Sampson County DSS,” said Simmons.

“It’s called MAPP training,” she said. “It consists of quite a bit of material regarding what to expect as a foster parent, how to handle trauma, behavioral issues that may arrive from the trauma of the child being removed from their parents, and how to develop a support system for themselves.”

The class is required, they have to be at least 21 years old, be willing to be fingerprinted, and have a criminal records check. Additionally there must be a stable home and a drug free environment, she said.

Simmons said that it’s important that folks understand that they don’t have to be married, be rich or have to be a particular race, gender or ethnic group.

In this there is a screening process with a criminal background check, and in that Simmons said that age of a crime or what type matters. Obviously there can’t be someone who has committed crimes against children, but just because there was something on there from someone’s youth, she said, doesn’t mean that they would be automatically excluded.

“We provide a lot of support,” she said.

Foster parents aren’t involved in the court system either, unless they were pursuing full adoption or guardianship. They aren’t involved in anything contentious, and she said that that is the job of social services.

“We have a young boy who had a lot of placement disruptions, he had moved around probably about three times,” said Simmons. “He was having some behavioral issues. We placed him with a foster parent of ours who we licensed.”

She said that it initially was supposed to be only a temporary placement, a weekend kind of thing, and that he just fell in love with them. She said that told them that he didn’t want to leave. So they talked to the foster parents and they said that he could stay.

“He has just done a 180(-degree turn) in that home,” she said. “No behavioral issues, he’s flourish and he’s smiling. He’s happy.”

Simmons said that it is a great example of how the right environment can impact a child.

But she said that that is not all that has happened. Foster parents have also impacted the parents of the children.

“I have seen so many parents flourish and grow under the support and the love of a foster parent,” said Simmons. “They push and propel them to be able to reunify with their children.”

To get set up for the meeting RSVP to [email protected] or call 910-592-4200 ext. 3330 or [email protected]et or 910-592-4200 ext. 3391. More sessions are being tentatively scheduled, and classes are due to start in September.

