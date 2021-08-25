Starling again among the ‘Best’

AUGUSTA, GA. — Best Lawyers, peer review publication guide to the legal profession, has announced Luther D. “Lew” Starling Jr. among the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Starling is a local attorney and mayor for Clinton and he was selected by his peers for the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the recognition being within family business law, commercial litigation, corporate law and real estate law. The latest edition has been released publicly and is now available on www.bestlawyers.com.

This is not the first time Starling has been honored with the recognition. He has been honored for a number of years. Starling, who completed undergraduate studies at Campbell University and graduated from the Wake Forest School of Law, has been an attorney since 1990.

Lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 147 practice areas. For the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 10 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of 66,713 lawyers, or approximately 5% of practicing lawyers in the United States.

Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers in private practice through an exhaustive peer-review process, said Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. “Since 1981, Best Lawyers has produced the most reliable, unbiased source for legal referrals,” the organization states on its website.

Said Elizabeth Petit, director of Research & Development and managing editor at Best Lawyers: “In an ever-crowded landscape, Best Lawyers helps give clients confidence in selecting the best legal talent for their needs as determined by those who know best, other top lawyers.”

Search The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch results by lawyer name, firm, region, and practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.