Starbucks set to open at I-40

Something big is percolating close to Sampson, as Starbucks is coming to the Interstate 40 exit at Warsaw, just a stone’s throw from the county border. The specialty coffee retailer, which has about 33,000 stores around the globe, will the first one to be built in Duplin County. Sampson has also never had a Starbucks, so the business is poised to attract Sampson residents along with countless travelers. The new 2,500-square feet structure, whose facade is now up, has been under construction for months and is expected to be open this fall. According to reports, the store will employ at least 25 employees, feature a drive-thru window and a parking area with roughly 30 spaces.