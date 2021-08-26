History made with CHS food pantry

Executive Director of Human Resources Sheila Peterson talks about the opening of the food pantry, which is a first on school grounds in Sampson. ASPIRE Case Cordinator Kim Hicks helps one of the parents sign up to recieve their backpack. Boxes upon boxes were stacked high full of fresh fruit and water for distribution to the families in attendance.

CLINTON — A major achievement was celebrated recently at Clinton High School, as people gathered for a ribbon-cutting of the first-ever food pantry on school grounds in Sampson County.

While the ribbon cutting was this past Thursday, the food pantry doesn’t open until Friday, Aug. 27. The pantry itself will be located directly inside the school and will be open to all student use from 1:45 to 3 p.m. every Friday. Any and all members of the community can volunteer to donate and help restock the pantry so students have access to supplemental food they may need.

This was a massive group project between members of the Clinton City Schools, ASPIRE/Action Pathways, Second Harvest Food Bank and the NC Community Action Association. With it finally reaching completion, excitement was expressed by all.

“I am excited about this opportunity to provide food for our students in need,” CCS Superintendent Wesley Johnson said. “We think this is a wonderful opportunity to partner with these great organizations so that we can provide resources to our students. As an educational organization we provide shelter and education, but if we don’t have food none of those other things happen, so thank you all.”

“I just want to say thank you for the opportunity as well,” CHS Principal Susan Westerbeek said. “We want our students to get educated and feel safe here and, just as importantly, we want them to be fed. This will be a wonderful resource that we are going to be able to provide for them, so again thank you to our partners.”

“As a student, I’m really thankful and grateful that some of my peers will be able to have assistance that they need,” CHS senior Andy Underwood said.

“To know that we are one of the first ones in this district to have a food pantry is really exciting,” Underwood continued. “We look forward to working with everyone in the community to make this successful.”

As a big part of student nutrition and food distribution for CCS, Executive Director of Human Resources Sheila Peterson also expressed her gratitude for the food pantry.

“I’m just super excited that this opportunity is coming to Clinton City Schools; it’s a long time coming,” Peterson said. “This has been a vision of Dr. Johnson and myself for awhile to make sure our children have food during the weekend and throughout the day.”

“So this is a step moving forward in order to make sure they have what they need to help them learn when they come to school Monday through Friday,” Peterson remarked.

The ribbon cutting isn’t the only event worth highlighting thanks to ASPIRE/Action Pathways and Second Harvest Food Bank. Students and parents were also on school grounds because of open house. So to show support in that endeavor, in conjunction with the food pantry ribbon cutting, they did what they do best — lent aid.

Members from ASPIRE/Action Pathways set up shop in the parking lot and with them brought a host of backpacks to hand to families in attendance. Second Harvest Food Bank also brought food for those same families. Providing a healthy option, they handed out bags of fresh fruit which include apples, oranges and bananas, plus a whole watermelon, along with boxes filled with electrolyte water.

As representatives at every distribution event in Sampson County, ASPIRE Director Syreeta Morrisey and David Griffin, Second Harvest Director were there and shared thoughts on being part of the food pantry’s development.

“We are just happy to give and provide the food to Sampson and to come down here to Clinton,” Griffin said. “Because we see that child hunger is through the roof in North Carolina so we want to make sure that everyone receives the food that they need.”

“Coming from humble beginnings myself, I understand what that is like and how this feels. Just having this resource goes a long way,” he added. “Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen and we are honored to be a part of it.”

“As the program director of ASPIRE and our Self Sufficiency program I’m also honored to provide food,” Morrisey added, “but also for providing resources in the community that are helping to affect students here.”

NCCAA’s Krystina Dillard and CCS Board of Education Chair Dr. Linda Brunson said the groups and the establishment of the pantry will assist in fighting food insecurity, which continues to be an issue in Sampson County.

“After we did research, we found nearly one in four children in Sampson County suffer in food insecure households,” Dillard said. “So we trust that this food pantry will be integral to ensure that students bring their best self to school each day and empower our future leaders.”

“We thank everyone for the partnerships and what they are doing to help the kids,” Brunson said. “We have the resources now and know how to reach everyone involved, so let’s keep this partnership going so hopefully we can eradicate the food insecurities in Sampson County.”

To find out more about the food pantry or how to volunteer or donate food to the pantry, contact principal Westerbeek at [email protected]

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.