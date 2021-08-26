Sampson man sentenced to 5 years for gun offense

NEW BERN, N.C. – A Roseboro man was sentenced Wednesday to five years (60 months) in prison and 3 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On March 11, 2020, Ramon Eric Best, 35, pled guilty to the charge.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Best, 35, illegally possessed a firearm as a previously convicted felon. On Jan. 7, 2018, Wilson Police Department officers responded to a gunshot call and found Best applying pressure to an upper thigh gunshot of a victim who was lying in the road next to Best’s vehicle.

Best initially claimed the victim — prosecutors noted it was Best’s friend — was shot by an unknown individual, but later admitted that the wound was accidentally self-inflicted. After admitting the truth to the police, Best ultimately gave the gun used in the shooting to the police. The police obtained search warrants, and officers found a 9mm handgun, a stolen .40 caliber handgun, approximately 2 grams of cocaine base (crack), digital scales, and a high-capacity drum magazine in Best’s vehicle.

Best has two prior convictions on his North Carolina record, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database. Those two convictions include a July 2007 common law robbery conviction in Harnett and an October 2008 felony drug possession conviction in Sampson, court records show.

G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Wilson Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program combining all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative, which emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking and other offenses.