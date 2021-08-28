‘Mrs. Shirley’: Matriarch of Newton Grove

Mrs. Shirley in her beautiful rose garden next to Henry’s Cafe. She would often go here to relax after a long day of work. Courtesy Photo Mrs. Shirley sitting at the table frequented by patrons, but where she would take a respite after a mealtime rush. Courtesy Photo

NEWTON GROVE — Shirley Raynor Williams Baker was synonymous with the town of Newton Grove, a woman who dedicated herself to serving the people through her cooking and her caring nature.

Shirley, who passed away on July 9 at the age of 86, was one of the owners who operated Henry’s Cafe, a hotspot restaurant well known for its specialities in homestyle BBQ and seafood. It is a place Shirley helped grow with her late husband Wayne throughout the 1960s-80s. Henry’s ultimately became Eddie’s Cafe, which is still open today.

Shirley was family orientated her entire life and the loving mother of four daughters, Angela Sessoms, Phyllis Holroyd, Cindy Dunlap and Carla Herring. Sessoms, the oldest, said Henry’s was a big part of each of the girls’ lives as their mom was a matriarch not only for them, but for countless patrons over the years.

“Mom was not one that would ever want to be publicized about anything, but she was always about family and her four daughters,” Sessoms said. “We were all raised in that restaurant.”

“Daddy bought the restaurant from Henry Giddens who started it and it was called Henry’s Cafe,” Sessoms continued. “Because it was so successful and was known for being a one-of-kind restaurant that did fresh everything, they didn’t change the name.”

“It was a wonderful thing for our family, was a great provider for our life as a family and it was a lot of hard work,” she added. “She added her own special touches to the menu and everything that she made was all made from scratch.”

The restaurant has been around for more than 50 years and is the oldest and longest operating restaurant in Newton Grove. That very restaurant is still open doing business today but residents of Sampson know it by a different name — Eddie’s Cafe.

Michael Mozingo reminisced on his time at Henry’s, recalling his time as an employee there during his high school days.

“I worked there in high school and was happy to be out of the tobacco fields and working in air conditioning,” Mozingo said. “I was a waiter there and have so many beautiful memories of Mrs. Shirley and her four daughters: Angela, Phyllis, Cindy, and Carla. There was also a lady who worked there for years, Mrs. Esther Giddens, who taught me how to be a server and get the best tip I could from customers.”

Sessoms said her mother always had a loving and caring nature not just toward her family, but to all those of Newton Grove where she called home.

“Remember this was a time before Smithfield’s BBQ was around and they were nowhere to be found,” Sessoms said. “Since we had fresh everything, mom would do a wonderful lunch buffet for the local people. That way they could come in and get a quick, but good, home-cooked meal.”

“She sort of catered to the needs of Newton Grove and people that were around us,” she added.

Even after she retired from the restaurant business, Shirley never stop caring for people. After she finally had her dream home built, she didn’t just live in it and enjoy retirement. She turned it into a care house where she helped those who were in need. It was a place she called The Fairest Orchid Family Care Home.

Shirley was a hard worker who dedicated her life to always helping and serving others, whether it was in Henry’s or out of her own house.

“Honestly, mom always worked so hard and it’s still hard to talk about her passing,” Sessoms said, her voice cracking. “But the restaurant really was a huge part of her and our lives and I think it’s one of the things that made Newton Grove the special place that it is.”

“Being a small town but having places like Henry’s, and of course later Eddie’s, they’re the nucleus of the legacy of life in that town and they’re all hard-working people,” she continued. “So was mom and even though she worked so hard, she was always so graceful and gracious. Her smile and everything about her was just very welcoming and I miss her so much.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.