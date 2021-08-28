Fresh gym, a beautiful gem

A microburst, which is a downdraft with high wind speeds within a thunderstorm, collapsed the roof of the school gymnasium, sending three students to the hospital for minor injuries. File photo This is the first time students have been back in the gym at Union Intermediate School since a microburst in January 2020 collapsed a roof at the structure. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent A new floor, bleachers and roof, along with air conditioning were in place for this school year. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

DELWAY — In January of 2020, before the thrall of COVID, a strange weather event came and peeled back the roof at one Sampson County school.

Union Intermediate School, located on Edmond Mathis Road, was busy with kids just about their day in a typical fashion.

A microburst, which is a downdraft with high wind speeds within a thunderstorm, collapsed the roof of the school gymnasium, sending three students to the hospital for minor injuries.

Principal Dondi Hobbs was there when it happened, and this school year it has finally reopened with its new roof, new bleachers, and few other slight changes that make the entire place look brand new, bright and cheery.

“We are having to give them alternate activities because of COVID,” she said. “But this is the first year they are back.”

They are so glad to be back in there because it is the largest space on the campus, and is really needed when it comes to helping with COVID restrictions.

“We are excited to be back in the gym,” she said.

Right now they can’t play basketball and games with shared equipment like that due to the restrictions, but that’s not stopping them from using the space to play and exercise.

“They were finished probably around mid July with the last little bit of things,” she said.

This space will also be used by others outside the school system.

“We are glad that the Sampson Recreation Department will be able to join and use this facility as well,” she said. “They are a good partner.”

Hobbs said that they will have basketball and volleyball games in the gym.

“We are excited about being able to have assemblies, perhaps in the near future,” she said.

The gym and school was built in 1956, she said, and there definitely have been some perks to having to have all this work done. The storm caused them to have to have the roof replaced, air conditioning and duct work done, as well as other features to get the building compliant with codes.

One of those code compliant features was new bleachers, as the ones that were in there were original.

“Insurance is there to make you whole again, not to upgrade you,” she said. “We have a beautiful gym floor. We are just excited about being able to be back into the room and being able to use it for all types of activities.”

Up until Monday when school started they had not been able to utilize the space.

When all this happened the school board had budgeted more than $587,000 for the upcoming school year for the gym to be repaired. The total amount estimated then was $754,908 with the remaining $167,908 coming from carryover or the transfer of funds from other projects

“We were short ($167,908) from what we had set aside over the last couple of years,” Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services had said. “I made that balance up with funds that were left over from projects that we completed last year, but the bulk of it coming from money we had set aside for mobile units.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.