Friendly Trio strikes at food insecurity

CLINTON — The fight against food insecurity is constantly ongoing in Sampson County. Friendly Trio held another of their monthly food distributions last Thursday.

The drive was held once again at the Friendly Trio Community Center, 75 Hanson Road in Clinton, for those who were in need. Just like during their previous food drive, families were able to receive one box of food per family along with a meat item. Boxes this go around were filled to the brim with enough non-perishable items to easily feed a whole family.

Pasta sauce, spaghetti, canned corn, canned mixed veggies, cream of chicken, ramen noodles and lima beans are just a few of the food options.

Fresh fruit was provided at this distribution, including apples, oranges, bananas and watermelons.

Even those who don’t show up are never left out by Friendly Trio. Members from the community showed up to load their cars with heaps boxes to take around to varies place. One such pick up included 60 of the food boxes with 60 meat items to go along with each one.

When talking about what Friendly Trio does for the people, founder Charles Strickland said it’s all God’s doing.

“This is what we do here at Friendly Trio and we’re going to continue to be here as long as we can,” Strickland said. “Everything we have here to give to the people wouldn’t be possible without the love of God.”

“I remember a time when I used to run around with women and then I got sick, among other things that happened in my life,” he continued. “Then one day I was reading the Bible and it said “What have you done for my people lately’ — man that changed my life.”

“Now I’m here doing what I can to help the people the way God helped me,” he added. “So whenever someone comes out here, whether there’s an event happening or not, they’ll always be able to get and find food from us.”

For anyone that missed the event, Friendly Trio’s next monthly food distribution has already been set for Sept. 17..

For more information, Friendly Trio can be found on Facebook or by calling Strickland at 910-590-4925.

