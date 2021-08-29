Clinton PD hosts Police Camp

Ten youngsters got a chance to have glimpse of what law enforcement does thanks to a weeklong summer camp with the Clinton Police Department. Contributed photos Members of the Clinton Police Department worked with campers in a weeklong police camp. Contributed photos One of the days, the camp participants went fishing. Contributed photos Children were able to learn about different aspects of law enforcement. Contributed photos

CLINTON — Ten youngsters got a chance to have glimpse of what law enforcement does, thanks to a weeklong summer camp with the Clinton Police Department.

Police Camp, as they call it, works on a different topic each day, and gives young people a chance to ask questions and participate in a variety of activities each day.

“We did our police camp, and it concluded with the Back to School event,” said Lt. Adrian Mathews.

That event was held at Newkirk Park on Aug. 13, with a cookout, dunking booth, a meet and greet with law enforcement, and other activities. Kids and families came over to the park to have a good time playing around despite the sweltering heat and humidity.

“We gave out backpacks for the kids, had food and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s just a chance for the police department and the community to come together.”

“Camp was great,” said Mathews. “We did various activities throughout the week.”

One day they took the kids fishing, another day was the pool, and one day they went bowling.

“On one of those days Melissa Reese from Eastpointe came out and talked about bullying in school, and how it affects kids,” he said. “Different things like that.”

Mathews said that one goal is to put a positive spin on self empowerment, and not to bully and report it.

“Another one was where we talked about drugs and alcohol,” he said. “The kids actually got to wear the drunk goggles and drive the golf cart around to see what it feels like to be impaired.”

“I think it is a positive impact that it has on the kids,” said Mathews. “They get to see police officers at a different light, at an early age, and get to learn our names.”

He said that in general that when they interact with the public it can often be in a negative situation from their perspective.

Logistics can be hard in the process of getting all these youngsters to the different places, he said.

“It’s tough sometimes,” he said. “We have to get releases and things like that from the parents and finding new activities for the kids that are going to be fun and constructive.”

Another aspect of that is that there are children who have gone and finished camp, and later came back to help as mentors.

“That’s pretty cool to see kids that participated in police camp come back,” said Mathews.

Those children are 16 and older, but camp participants are 9 through 13.

