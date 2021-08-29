Field issue draws more ire

GARLAND — More accusations and strife was strewn about in reference to the closing of the Garland Softball field during a recent town meeting.

Yet outside of the accusations and barbs, the Garland Board of Commissioners voted to allowing the softball league to return to the field for practice sessions.

Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown made a motion to allow the league to use the fields for practice, and it was seconded by Commissioner Jo Strickland. Commissioner Carolyn Melvin hesitantly said yes, citing previous concerns raised about safety. Commissioner Eddie Bronson said that they should have to fill out a form, releasing the town from liability.

The board previously voted to close the field after the league’s final game of the season. The vote was made after a closed session in a previous Garland town meeting, town officials citing the need for a precautionary measure until a safety assessment could be conducted.

“The logic is that there are a lot of repairs that need to be made at the Garland Softball Complex,” Mayor Winifred Murphy said at that meeting, pointing to rotten light poles among the fixes to be made.

The safety assessment has been done by the NC League of Municipalities and states six areas of concern: vandalism, concession stand security and surveillance, walking and tripping hazards around the park, damaged light poles without ensured electrical integrity, damaged fencing and the need for insurance requirements.

“My concern is that it is still unsafe,” said Murphy. “The motion has passed, but I agree with Commissioner Bronson that there needs to be a waiver signed.”

Murphy asked for some additional clarification about the timing of the practice and the absence of waiver forms that were supposed to be turned in at the beginning of the season. After discussion it was stated that it was something that needed to be worked out. Not long after the decision, the softball group held a protest outside the city hall.

Just prior to the protest, the town’s attorney Alan Maynard sent a letter to Wanda Smith Johnson, the secretary and treasurer of the Garland Volunteer Softball League. The letter stated that the Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to close off the complex at the end of the season, which ended July 23.

“The complex is officially closed effective immediately to the public,” it read. Additionally it says that keys were all turned in to Melvin on July 26.

The closure has been put into place “after many complaints and reports of safety concerns” and there will be a “safety assessment by Risk Management Consultant to identify all safety concerns at the complex” along with other measures towards improvement, the letter stated.

It stated that the commissioners would like to re-establish the partnership and collaboration that existed in 2016.

The town, via the letter, requested that the league submit to the town, before Aug. 11, information to include safety concerns, a list of upgrades in priority order, and audit reports since 2016.

A separate letter was sent by Maynard stating that it is his “understanding that only fields will be used, no buildings will be entered, and all practices will be on weekends, daylight hours only.”

Maynard stated that it was clear that all the safety concerns had not been alleviated, and that all participants assume the risk, with the Town of Garland not responsible for any “mishaps or injuries.” In that vein, he requested a hold harmless agreement, as well as a certificate of insurance showing Garland as an additional insured.

The first letter also states that the complex is not closed indefinitely and there are hopes to reopen for next season.

Multiple community members, some living outside the city limits, came forth to express their disgust over the ordeal, going as far as to accuse Murphy of racism.

“To be called an outsider is just disgusting and has made me consider never giving this town another dollar of mine,” said Brook Taylor, who lives outside the city limits. She was alluding to prior comments made by Murphy.

Murphy, in answering budgetary concerns regarding the field, said it would “not be economically feasible” to support the Garland Softball League for six or seven weeks in the summer for 107 young people, where 79 of them are not even Garland citizens.” The mayor said that she has the registration forms and only 27 people live within the town of Garland. The attendees come from Clinton, Roseboro, Elizabethtown, Ammons, Parkersburg, Rose Hill and Harrells, she said.

“For Garland citizens, that would be financially irresponsible to pour that kind of money into the Garland Softball League until we can figure out what is going on, get the repairs made,” the mayor said previously. “The Town of Garland would not be fiscally responsible to fund that for 27 young people.”

At the recent meeting, Taylor continued, bringing up the history of those who have played at the field.

“The kids have benefited greatly from the league,” she said. “I know mine have.”

A dozen people or so were signed up to speak at the meeting, but not all of them were about the ball field. One person had a zoning issue to discuss and another wanted some direction on getting an abandoned building cleaned up.

“If you are not willing to support and get the people out here to fix what needs to be fixed, then I never want to hear you preach for the children again,” said Taylor. “You have ripped this great opportunity from them by closing off the fields to practice and play on.”

The field has been closed as the board had cited safety concerns and a need to have a proper assessment done in regards to the needed repairs. The closing was not permanent, and there was no expectation that it would be, town officials said.

Taylor mentioned that Murphy had said that she never came to a game because she did not want to have to be in a hostile environment. Murphy and others said they have received numerous harassing phone calls since this started.

Taylor additionally questioned why the meeting would be virtual. One meeting was attempted in person, then Commissioner Jo Strickland, who has championed the softball league, refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave.

The “fingers of hostility were pointed at Murphy and the two commissioners who failed to do their jobs,” Taylor remarked. She expressed her disdain money being spent on Cain Park, which has been identified as a grant specifically for Cain Park and not from the general fund, which has to be spent in the specific project area.

Wendy Taylor also spoke, stating that she “had been the most slandered by Mrs. Murphy and that the Freedom of Information Act is not harassment.” Wendy then went on to ask why Murphy said that she and her husband were accused of embezzlement, reiterating that she had not been “alleged in any conversation, email or document” from Wendy.

She went on to further query why the meeting wasn’t held at the fire department, and stated that Murphy had “showed up at the church to try and ambush the softball league committee,” where they were having a meeting. Wendy then accused Bronson of “bullying” other commissioners into voting a certain way and that he was delaying repairs or incompetent.

She then inquired about the safety assessment, and if a copy was available yet. She pointed to “sleazy tactics” being used by town leaders, specifically naming Murphy and Bronson.

Wendy then pointed at racism because the basketball courts had been repaired, but the soccer field nets had not.

“Can my granddaughter utilize these full size basketball goals or even play on the playground equipment?”

She complained about unsupervised teenagers playing basketball and their profanity.

“What’s wrong with having three different sports for our kids? It appears that the only person who is not being inclusive here is you. Let’s stop dancing around the topic of race and let’s call it like it is,” said Wendy. “You aren’t interested in supporting the softball league and soccer nets because the participants are predominantly white and Hispanic.”

Others offered comments about the field and the league.

Wanda Johnson, in a letter, stated she felt they had very little financial support from the town, but that the goal was to move forward from the recent drama.

Emily Spell said she has four daughters in the softball league. Spell had high praise for the league, stating that it had been well run and listed a long list of benefits for the kids who participate.

“A lot of what I was going to say has already been said,” Todd Marshall stated. “We do appreciate you recognizing all of us in this meeting and all the kids.”

Marshall said that some commissioners had worked on the concerns in the last month. He requesting that if money was rolling over into the general fund and not being used, that it would be earmarked for the ball field.

“There is no reason that Cain Park and the softball field can’t both be great places for Garland,” said Marshall.

He said that the community and the softball league were ready to help in anyway they can to make the needed improvements.

Ashley Hummell shared that she was originally from the area, and that she played on that field, as well as her mother and grandmother.

“This league means so much to so many,” she said, choking up.

