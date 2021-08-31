Fire departments garner $200k

Set to retire, Sampson County Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell, left, shakes hands with North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey after being presented with the Commissioner’s Award. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

It was a big day of celebration for the fire departments in Sampson County on Thursday, due in large part to another visit from North Carolina Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who made two major stops during his visit, bringing awards and grant money with him while also honoring the service of one of Sampson’s own.

One of those visits was to Sampson County Emergency Management headquarters, where Causey honored Sampson County Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell with the Commissioner’s Award during his retirement celebration. The other stop was at Halls Fire & Rescue Department, where Causey presented 15 volunteer fire departments with matching grant checks totaling more than $201,000.

Cashwell has spent more than 30 years, 13 of those in Sampson, in fire services throughout North Carolina and finally decided to call it a career and go into retirement. Ending his years of service at the end of this month, Cashwell’s legacy and dedication was cemented by the Commissioner’s Award.

The outgoing county fire marshal expressed his gratitude to those he calls his colleagues.

“I’m really going to miss the people here,” said Cashwell. “Sampson County is an awesome place to work for and it’s the employees that make it that way. I am just really really happy; I have enjoyed the 13 years I’ve been here and I just can’t say enough about the employees. Sampson County is blessed to have an awesome group of people working for them.”

Causey shared his own sentiments on the work done by Cashwell, noting the many attributes that made him worthy of the award.

“It’s just an honor for me to be here in Sampson County today and be able to present the Commissioner’s Award to Jerry Cashwell for his years of service, not only to Sampson County but to all of North Carolina,” Causey said. “He’s served on so many state boards and different commissions — I don’t have enough time to list all the things he’s been involved with.”

Some of the capacities in which Cashwell served included as a fire dispatcher in Cumberland County, as assistant fire marshal in Fayetteville and assistant fire marshal in Cumberland County.

He was also fire marshal in Dunn before becoming assistant emergency services director and fire marshal for Sampson County. All of it started with Cashwell’s service as a volunteer firefighter for Bethany Fire Department in Cumberland County in 1984.

Causey touched on the difficulties COVID has thrust on first responders like Cashwell and how that alone is worthy of an award.

“All firefighters and first responders are heroes every day because they risk their lives to keep us safe,” Causey said. “This past year has also been especially hard having to deal with COVID. Chief Cashwell has had a real tragedy himself after losing his mother, father and sister to COVID.”

“All these things take an emotional toll on people and a lot of times citizens don’t understand just how stressful it is to be a first responder,” he continued. “So it’s one of our roles at the Office of (the) State Fire Marshal to show our support and appreciation for the many years of service and sacrifice that these folks have made.”

“A certificate is just a piece of paper, but it’s an expression of appreciation for what Cashwell’s service has meant to this community — I’m just honored to be a part of it,” he added.

In a press release from the NC Department of Insurance, Cashwell’s devotion to Sampson was detailed.

“Sampson County emergency service officials credit Cashwell with transforming the county’s fire inspection program, developing its fire investigations program and coordinating the county’s mutual aid system, which provides for fire coverage for a large incident while making sure other areas in the county have adequate fire coverage,” the release stated.

When asked what his future plans are in retirement, Cashwell’s focus went to his children.

“I started home-schooling my boys last year, so we’re going to continue that this year,” he said. “I’m not going to jump off on anything right away so I’m just going to take it day by day.”

“At some point I’ll start thinking about getting into something, but the boys are going to be focus,” Cashwell added.

As for the matching grant checks that were dispersed, the 15 Sampson volunteer fire departments, and awarded funds, included:

• Autryville Area Fire Department, $5,116.16.

• Clement Volunteer Fire Department, $29,718.50.

• Garland Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, $8,482.

• Halls Fire & Rescue Department, $15,125.

• Harrells Volunteer Fire Department, $12,945.98.

• Herring Volunteer Fire & Rescue, $11,635.50.

• Newton Grove Fire & Rescue, $12,600.

• Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, $26,929.49.

• Plain View Volunteer Fire Department, $6,640.62.

• Roseboro Fire Department, $4,320.60.

• Salemburg Volunteer Fire Dept., $6,040.

• Spivey’s Corner Volunteer Fire Department, $28,358.79.

• Taylors Bridge Fire Department, $11, 692.50.

• Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, $14,740.

• Vann Crossroads Fire Department, $6,815.

The checks that presented are part of an ongoing statewide matching grant program that helps fire departments gain funding. The program has provided over $9.8 million in funds to 554 departments.

“It’s an honor to be here in Sampson County again and this is very positive for the county,” Causey said. “That’s because the total was over $200,000 and there’s not many counties that can say that. These matching grants are a maximum of $30,000 and we had a couple that came really close to the maximum. They are so vital to these fire departments getting the safety equipment they need.”

“I have one fire chief after another tell me if it weren’t for the matching grant program they wouldn’t be here,” he added. “I can’t thank our first responders enough for all they do and the sacrifices they make every day all year to keep us safe.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.